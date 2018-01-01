Data Businesses

Data Driven: What Amazon's Jeff Bezos Taught Me About Running a Company
Amazon

Data Driven: What Amazon's Jeff Bezos Taught Me About Running a Company

A former employee of the retailer reflects on the lessons learned from the boss of the web giant.
David Selinger | 4 min read
How This Tech Startup Is Renovating the $12 Trillion Commercial Real-Estate Industry
Real Estate

How This Tech Startup Is Renovating the $12 Trillion Commercial Real-Estate Industry

By digitizing age-old processes, View The Space has revolutionized the way that commercial real-estate owners and brokers conduct business.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Get Comfortable With Big Data in 3 Steps
Big Data

Get Comfortable With Big Data in 3 Steps

Many small-business owners are feeling intimidated about the big-data wave, it doesn't have to be scary.
Debra Kaye | 4 min read
Big Data Isn't Just For Big Businesses Anymore
Big Data

Big Data Isn't Just For Big Businesses Anymore

With resources becoming more available and less expensive, small businesses are able to tap into big data for a deeper analysis of their company.
Daniel Newman | 4 min read
Data Isn't Just for the Big Guys Anymore
Entrepreneurs

Data Isn't Just for the Big Guys Anymore

The rise of cost-effective data analytics has given small businesses a way to compete with -- and even surpass -- their larger competitors.
Suhail Doshi | 4 min read
An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions
Technology

An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions

NumberFire has built data models that have outdone the experts at ESPN.
Michelle Juergen | 4 min read
Big Data Predicts Big Screen's Oscar Winners
Technology

Big Data Predicts Big Screen's Oscar Winners

Data sciences company Farsite is using big data to predict the 85th Academy Awards.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Data Crunch: 5 Analysis Tools for Small Businesses
Marketing

Data Crunch: 5 Analysis Tools for Small Businesses

Need to turn large amounts of raw data into actionable analysis? Give these options a try.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
How the Young Founder of Apprenda Landed $16 Million from Albany, N.Y.
Technology

How the Young Founder of Apprenda Landed $16 Million from Albany, N.Y.

Thirty-year-old Sinclair Schuller is hoping that his company's prowess in big data will continue to land big funding.
Lyneka Little | 4 min read
5 Ways 'Big Data' Is Changing the World
Marketing

5 Ways 'Big Data' Is Changing the World

From shoe shopping to privacy concerns, 'big data' has big implications.
Taylor Hatmaker | 4 min read
