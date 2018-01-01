Data Businesses
Food Businesses
Subscription Box Startup SnackNation Built a Second Business Selling Insights to Food Companies
The delivery service is well positioned to be an arbiter of upcoming food trends.
More From This Topic
Amazon
Data Driven: What Amazon's Jeff Bezos Taught Me About Running a Company
A former employee of the retailer reflects on the lessons learned from the boss of the web giant.
Real Estate
How This Tech Startup Is Renovating the $12 Trillion Commercial Real-Estate Industry
By digitizing age-old processes, View The Space has revolutionized the way that commercial real-estate owners and brokers conduct business.
Big Data
Get Comfortable With Big Data in 3 Steps
Many small-business owners are feeling intimidated about the big-data wave, it doesn't have to be scary.
Big Data
Big Data Isn't Just For Big Businesses Anymore
With resources becoming more available and less expensive, small businesses are able to tap into big data for a deeper analysis of their company.
Entrepreneurs
Data Isn't Just for the Big Guys Anymore
The rise of cost-effective data analytics has given small businesses a way to compete with -- and even surpass -- their larger competitors.
Technology
An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions
NumberFire has built data models that have outdone the experts at ESPN.
Technology
Big Data Predicts Big Screen's Oscar Winners
Data sciences company Farsite is using big data to predict the 85th Academy Awards.
Marketing
Data Crunch: 5 Analysis Tools for Small Businesses
Need to turn large amounts of raw data into actionable analysis? Give these options a try.
Technology
How the Young Founder of Apprenda Landed $16 Million from Albany, N.Y.
Thirty-year-old Sinclair Schuller is hoping that his company's prowess in big data will continue to land big funding.
Marketing
5 Ways 'Big Data' Is Changing the World
From shoe shopping to privacy concerns, 'big data' has big implications.