European Union

Facebook's Data Scandal and Europe's New Data Privacy Rule Have Massive Implications for U.S. Entrepreneurs
Facebook's accelerating fall from grace comes just as the EU is implementing what is likely to be the global gold standard for data regulation.
Arndt Groth | 6 min read
Facebook Teaches You How to Keep Your Data Private
The social network has also published its 'privacy principles.'
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
Nap-Happy Spain Finally Gets Its First Nap Cafe
But the topic of siestas in the European country is more complicated than you'd think.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
EU Considers Another Massive Fine for Google Over Android
Last month there was a $2.7 billion fine for abusing its dominance, now Google could face an even bigger fine over Android.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
EU Fines Google $2.7 Billion for 'Abusing Dominance'
In response to Google giving an illegal advantage to its own comparison shopping service, the European Commission issues its largest ever fine.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
EU Urges U.S. Tech Giants to Act Faster Against Hate Speech
The EU executive's warning comes six months after the companies signed up to a voluntary code of conduct.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber Defends Business Model in Europe in Landmark Case
The ride-hailing app is not bound by strict local licensing and safety rules like its competitors.
Reuters | 3 min read
Microsoft Offers EU Concessions Over Its $26 Billion LinkedIn Bid
The move came after the EU competition enforcer expressed concerns about the deal at a meeting with Microsoft executives last week.
Reuters | 2 min read
British Philosophers Consider the Ethics of a Robotic Future
A standards document offers guidelines on robot-human relationships and more.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Keep Calm and Carry On: What Brexit Means for Doing Business Across the Pond
The mood in Britain? Uncertainty. But airlines are competitive, the dollar is strong and there are still plenty of reasons to head to the mother country.
Tony Tie | 5 min read
