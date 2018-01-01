High School

More From This Topic

Why Mark Zuckerberg Just Gave This High School Student $400,000
Science

Why Mark Zuckerberg Just Gave This High School Student $400,000

The answer combines science and YouTube.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
SAT Scores Fall to Lowest Level in 10 Years
Education

SAT Scores Fall to Lowest Level in 10 Years

The average score for the test was a 1490 out of a maximum 2400.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
These High-School Students Found a Way to Make Any Headphones Wireless
Kickstarter

These High-School Students Found a Way to Make Any Headphones Wireless

Wireless headphones have been around for awhile, but the Spiro X1 allows people to turn any old pair into a wireless set.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Beanies, Tees and Steez: How Shaun Neff Built a $100 Million Business Out of His Backpack
Fashion

Beanies, Tees and Steez: How Shaun Neff Built a $100 Million Business Out of His Backpack

The headwear entrepreneur, whose eponymous line of SoCal-leaning merchandise is one of the hottest lifestyle brands on the youth market, has always been something of a natural born hustler.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
5 Signs From Childhood That You Were Destined to Be an Entrepreneur
Young Entrepreneurs

5 Signs From Childhood That You Were Destined to Be an Entrepreneur

Everyone is freeto become an entrepreneur but it seems some people really never had an alternative.
John Rampton | 4 min read
5 Crucial Business Lessons You Learned in High School
Management Lessons

5 Crucial Business Lessons You Learned in High School

If you're wondering how to further your career, think back to your teen years with these pieces of advice.
Chuck Cohn | 4 min read
10-Year-Old Boy-Genius is One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever
Graduation

10-Year-Old Boy-Genius is One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever

Sacramento, CA's Tanishq Abraham joined Mensa at age four and expects to graduate from college by 12 or 13.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
KFC's Drumstick Corsages Are the Latest Quirky, Millennial-Targeted Fast-Food Experiment
KFC

KFC's Drumstick Corsages Are the Latest Quirky, Millennial-Targeted Fast-Food Experiment

In the ongoing battle to prove which fast-food chain 'gets' millennials the most, KFC is now selling corsages for prom
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.