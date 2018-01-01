Identity Theft

5 Fundamentals for Protecting Your Identity and Your Privacy
5 Fundamentals for Protecting Your Identity and Your Privacy

A few easy steps will make you much safer from online crooks.
Jason Hanson | 6 min read
Know the Difference Between Privacy and Asset Protection
Know the Difference Between Privacy and Asset Protection

Finance expert Mark Kohler explains how these two types of protection function.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Don't Despair, ID Theft Is Not Inevitable
Don't Despair, ID Theft Is Not Inevitable

Can one person protect their data when governments and large corporations routinely report cyberthefts? Actually, you can.
Tom Pageler | 5 min read
Coconut Water Empire to Bust: A Data-Breach Case Study
Coconut Water Empire to Bust: A Data-Breach Case Study

Think hackers are interested in attacking only large enterprises? Get with it.
Joe Ross | 4 min read
Make Your Businesses Invulnerable to Corporate Identity Theft
Make Your Businesses Invulnerable to Corporate Identity Theft

Failure to keep up-to-date with corporate compliance chores can put your business, and you personally, at the mercy of criminals.
Jennifer Friedman | 5 min read
5 Smart Ways to Deter Identity Theft
5 Smart Ways to Deter Identity Theft

Don't forget that the bad guys are always out there. Stop them cold with these preventive measures.
John Hewitt | 4 min read
IRS Hack Affects More Than 100,000 Taxpayers
IRS Hack Affects More Than 100,000 Taxpayers

While its main computer was unaffected, the agency has shut down the breached application.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How You Can Better Protect Your Privacy
How You Can Better Protect Your Privacy

Make sure you've done all you can to prevent identity theft by implementing these tips.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Sam's Club Adds New Services for Small-Business Owners
Sam's Club Adds New Services for Small-Business Owners

The retailer is now offering digital marketing, payment processing and loans to the 600,000 business members who shop its stores and website each week.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
EMV, CNP, OMG: Big Things Are on the Way in 2015 for Financial Tech
EMV, CNP, OMG: Big Things Are on the Way in 2015 for Financial Tech

Credit and debit cards may get a little safer, but theft online will grow. And Bitcoin still won't gain big traction.
Matt Rothstein | 5 min read
