iPhone Apps

More From This Topic

Quartz to Text You the News, Joining Other SMS-Based Services
Texting

Quartz to Text You the News, Joining Other SMS-Based Services

The digital news outlet will offers users a reading experience similar to a text-message conversation. It's the latest in a string of startups and tech companies that are emulating the most basic digital communication format.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Facebook Is Officially Testing a Craigslist-Like Buying and Selling Feature
Facebook

Facebook Is Officially Testing a Craigslist-Like Buying and Selling Feature

The rumors are true. The social-media giant is indeed toying with ways for people to buy and sell items on its iOS app.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
It's Nice Somebody Installed Your App But Is Anybody Using It?
Mobile Apps

It's Nice Somebody Installed Your App But Is Anybody Using It?

Marketers need a plan for engaging customers who install apps and forget about them.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
8 Recurring iPhone Reminders You Need ASAP
iPhone Tricks

8 Recurring iPhone Reminders You Need ASAP

By bugging you to pay estimated taxes and update your QuickBooks, that iPhone just might be your new best friend.
Matt Keener | 5 min read
8 Crucial Apps for Hacking Everything From Lunch to Project Management
Productivity Apps

8 Crucial Apps for Hacking Everything From Lunch to Project Management

The array of apps available give every entrepreneur a virtural corporate back office in their back pocket.
Mark Gilbreath | 4 min read
3 Money-Saving Apps That Won't Cost You a Dime
Saving Money

3 Money-Saving Apps That Won't Cost You a Dime

Tired of living paycheck-to-paycheck? These free digital tools can help you save money and get a better handle on your finances.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Pinterest Adds 'App Pins' So You Can Find Cool Apps and Instantly Download Them
Pinterest

Pinterest Adds 'App Pins' So You Can Find Cool Apps and Instantly Download Them

Thanks to a new partnership, you can now download iOS apps directly from the social bookmarking platform.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Best iPhone Apps of the Year, According to Apple
iPhone Apps

The Best iPhone Apps of the Year, According to Apple

This year's list contains a mixture of everything -- from helpful productivity apps to cutting-edge games with stunning graphics.
Steven Tweedie | 6 min read
Meet Ocho, the Social Video Startup That Caught Mark Cuban's Eye
Apps

Meet Ocho, the Social Video Startup That Caught Mark Cuban's Eye

How many seconds does it take to shake up the social video game? Jourdan Urbach and Jonathan Swerdlin are betting eight seconds will do the trick. Comment trolls need not apply.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
Meet Spruce, a Telemedicine App Designed to Stop Acne in Its Tracks
Apps

Meet Spruce, a Telemedicine App Designed to Stop Acne in Its Tracks

Now you can get medical help for acne from the privacy of your own phone.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.