Japan

A Japanese Company Is Giving Extra Vacation Days to Employees Who Don't Smoke
Personal Health

A Japanese Company Is Giving Extra Vacation Days to Employees Who Don't Smoke

The CEO hopes it will inspire more people to quit.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
This Adorable Robot Puppy Will Tell You If Your Feet Smell
Robots

This Adorable Robot Puppy Will Tell You If Your Feet Smell

The future is here, everyone.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
These Robots Help Train Travelers With Their Luggage
Robots

These Robots Help Train Travelers With Their Luggage

Japan is planning to use robots to make travel less stressful for people.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Check Out This Beautiful Starbucks in a Historical Japanese Building
Starbucks

Check Out This Beautiful Starbucks in a Historical Japanese Building

The coffee giant took over a old mansion in Kyoto.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Watch These Sumo Wrestling Robots Battle It Out
Robots

Watch These Sumo Wrestling Robots Battle It Out

They already act as chefs and priests, now robots are getting in the ring.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Pretty Soon, You Can Try Some Kit Kat Sushi
Food

Pretty Soon, You Can Try Some Kit Kat Sushi

Here's one of the most innovative food mashups we've seen.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
We Can't Help But Feel a Little Weirded Out by This Japanese Virtual Assistant
Virtual Assistant

We Can't Help But Feel a Little Weirded Out by This Japanese Virtual Assistant

She'll get lonely if you come home late, apparently.
Mat Smith | 2 min read
What Today's Leaders Can Learn From Pearl Harbor
Leadership

What Today's Leaders Can Learn From Pearl Harbor

There are lessons in the Japanese sneak attack that brought the U.S. into a war and world leadership.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
7 Things You Didn't Know About Pocky
Food

7 Things You Didn't Know About Pocky

It's Pocky Day, so snap into some tasty facts about this mysterious Japanese treat.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Corolla, Toyota's Car for the Masses, Turns 50
Toyota

Corolla, Toyota's Car for the Masses, Turns 50

Here are some milestones along the way of Toyota Corolla's success and where it stands today.
Reuters | 3 min read
