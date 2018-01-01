Mother's Day

KFC Just Published a Ridiculously Raunchy and Bizarre Romance Novella Starring a Casanova Colonel Sanders. Here Are the Steamiest Parts.
To celebrate Mother's Day, the chicken chain's bestselling day of the year, KFC published 'Tender Wings of Desire.'
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
How to Advertise for Mother's Day (Infographic)
This holiday can be a big money maker for some small businesses.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Mother's Day in the U.S. by Region (Infographic)
Depending on where you live, here's how you'll likely celebrate the holiday this weekend.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
In Honor of Mother's Day, Here are 7 Mom Entrepreneurs Who Founded Million-Dollar Businesses
But for their motherhood and perseverance, these stories of struggle and success are as different as the women themselves.
Adam Toren | 11 min read
From Elon Musk to Richard Branson: What These 5 Entrepreneurial Leaders Learned From Their Mothers
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, so it's not surprising to find out that these remarkable entrepreneurs come from remarkable moms.
Carolyn Sun | 9 min read
20 Entrepreneurs on the Lessons Their Mothers Taught Them
In honor of Mother's Day, these men and women share the motherly wisdom that they've applied to running their companies.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
How Motherhood Prepares You for Entrepreneurship
The qualities that make one a great entrepreneur are the same as what makes you a good mother.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
Here's a Breakdown of How Much We Spend on Mother's Day (Infographic)
These stats show how we shop, what we spend and why Mother's Day is a well-deserved holiday.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
How These 3 Startups Plan to Compete With 1-800-Flowers on Mother's Day
The industry is dominated by a few big players, but these small and upcoming companies are trying to claim their own stake on the market.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Arianna Huffington: Talk to Your Children About Your Struggles. It Allows Them to Understand Failure as a Stepping Stone to Success.
The iconic author and media mogul talks to Entrepreneur about how her mother raised her to be fearless, and how she passed that philosophy to her daughters.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
