Office Supplies
Ready for Anything
Post-it Will Introduce Extreme Notes, and It's a Textbook Lesson in How to Solve a Customer Problem
The handy yellow sticky note is getting an upgrade for non-office settings.
Office Supplies
This Office Product E-Tailer Combines New Technology With Old-School Customer Service
OfficeZilla is stomping on its big box store competition.
Printers
Epson Is Creating a Printer That Won't Run Out of Ink for 3 Years
The EcoTank is reportedly launching in September.
Acquisitions
Office Depot Shareholders Agree to Staples $6.3 Billion Buyout Offer
This takes us one step closer to an office supply megastore.
Amazon
Taking Aim at the Booming B2B Market, Amazon Launches Marketplace Strictly for U.S. Businesses
The ecommerce giant is intensifying its quest for a piece of the flourishing nearly $8 trillion-dollar business-to-business sector.
Office Etiquette
Do Not Disturb: This Indicator Light Tells Co-Workers When You Can and Can't Talk
Because the old earbud trick doesn't always work.
Technology
Broken Tech: Should You Fix it or Replace it? (Infographic)
From bum smartphones to glitchy laptops and printers, which electronics are worth repairing and which should you replace? This easy visual guide will help you decide.
Security
UPS Stores In 24 States Hacked, Private Customer Data Possibly Exposed
The shipping giant's retail franchise was hit by a malware attack, potentially jeopardizing customer's identifying and financial information. Here's what you need to know.
Technology
One World, One Font? Why Bic Wants Your One-of-a-Kind Handwriting.
The French pen maker is collecting handwriting from all over the planet to build a universal typeface. Here's how you can have a hand in the cool experiment.
3-D Printing
Staples Rolls Out 3-D Printing Program
Office supply store hopes to 'demystify' the technology for small business owners.
Entrepreneurs
4 Design Leaders on the Office Item They Can't Live Without
From a stapler to a slingshot, these four office items have been deemed essential.