Outsource
Project Grow
How Your Company Can Use Both Outsourced and In-House Marketing
Recognize knowledge gaps, then use that as a guide.
More From This Topic
Freelancers
7 Questions to Ask Freelancers Before You Send Them Work
Freelancers will provide the talent you need, at the price you can afford. Or, at least they will after you're sure of their talents and what they charge.
Tech Startups
What It Takes to Build a Tech Company When You Have No Technical Background
Never coded a day in your life? It's never a bad idea to learn.
Business Travel
The Case for Travel Agents
When DIY becomes too much, should you outsource travel planning?
Outsource
5 Ways to Manage an Outsourced Team on a Startup Budget
Outsourcing builds a star team fast and affordably but synchronizing everybody is a job all by itself.
Growth Strategies
To Outsource or Not? That Is the Question.
While outsourcing services and tasks may help a startup save a few bucks, it can also cause many challenges. Here are a few instances when outsourcing could be a viable choice.
Entrepreneurs
How to Know What to Outsource
Venture capitalist, author and professor Peter S. Cohan answer readers' top questions about entrepreneurship.