How Solitary Confinement Gave Me Clarity
Being forced into an adverse situation and spending months thinking about my past actions and mistakes encouraged me to take pause and truly consider what it was that I wanted out of life.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Unlocked Potential: From Incarceration to Entrepreneurship
A former inmate's determination to change life's course and his bold request to be mentored has yielded uplifting results.
Jennifer Spencer | 10 min read
3 Reasons Former Inmates Make Great Entrepreneurs
Starting a business is a great option for ex-offenders. Here are 3 reasons why.
Brian Hamilton | 5 min read
Key Player in Silk Road Successor Site Gets Eight Years in U.S. Prison
Like the original website, Silk Road 2.0 allowed users to anonymously buy and sell drugs, computer hacking tools and other illicit items, using the digital currency bitcoin, authorities said.
Reuters | 2 min read
Get the Story Behind 'The 48 Laws of Power,' the Book That Influenced 50 Cent, Kanye West and Countless Prisoners
Robert Greene talks with Patrick Bet-David about his life and inspiration behind his five books, the first of which is now a mega cult classic among rappers, the Hollywood elite and prison inmates.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
How I Went From a Cellblock to a Penthouse
A felon who did time in five maximum security prisons relates how he became an online marketing millionaire.
Ryan Stewman | 6 min read
How Prison Became My Launching Pad for Success
These are the things that not only helped me survive incarceration, but to come out a better person. These takeaways can help you in your endeavors, even if they don't include bars.
Andrew Medal | 12 min read
Zuckerberg's Prison Visit Shows That Great Opportunities Appear in the Most Unlikely Places
A former inmate who dreamed about becoming an entrepreneur reflect's on the indirect recognition he received from the CEO of Facebook.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Insulting the Thai Monarchy on Facebook
Originally 60 years, the government reduced his punishment after the man pleaded guilty.
Devindra Hardawar | 1 min read
6 Life Hacks Learned in Prison That Will Maximize Your Productivity
Spending a few years behind bars totally sucked, but at least I developed some good habits that I still follow today.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
