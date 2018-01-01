Termination
4 Signs It's Time to Let That High-Potential Employee Go
Warning signs to watch for include an employee who feels entitled or just won't learn.
Leadership
6 Ways to Reinvigorate Your Team After Firing an Employee
Good leaders will wisely assess the situation and find the courage to take action following a firing or round of layoffs.
Leadership
3 Signs It's Time to Fire the Boss
Firing an executive is sure to create anxiety but sometimes you have no alternative except to push past your fears and make a change.
Termination
Have to Terminate an Employee? Here Are 5 Best Practices.
Important points include minimizing the departing staffer's embarrassment -- and keeping an eye on his or her actual departure.
Theranos
Walgreens Ends Relationship With Theranos in Latest Blow For Startup
Theranos was once praised for its fast, less-invasive blood testing technology, but the company has found itself in the spotlight after media reports raised questions about the accuracy of its proprietary tests.
Managing Employees
How to Fire Someone Without Ruining Your Employer Brand
The employee you fired isn't going to love you but not hating you on social media is the next best thing.
Entrepreneur Mindset
We Are More Than What We Do
Being fired helped me realize there's more to life than just my job. Looking back, I had fallen into a identity crisis trap.
Firing
The Right Way to Fire an Employee
There are specific actions you should take before and during the termination to make it as smooth as possible.
Firing
Should That Employee Be Fired? Ask These 5 Questions First.
Terminating a worker is a big decision that should be done with care, so carefully evaluate these factors before taking any action.
Growth Strategies
How to Let Go of Employees With Love and Dignity
There is nothing worse than a firing or a layoff. But you can ease your employees' pain by acting with faith and love.