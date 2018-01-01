Urban Communities

More From This Topic

Why This Entrepreneur Says Sustainability Is the No. 1 Business Opportunity
Manufacturing

Why This Entrepreneur Says Sustainability Is the No. 1 Business Opportunity

The exuberant and eco-friendly cleaning brand Method is set to unveil a first-of-its-kind manufacturing plant in inner city Chicago.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Cities Dream of a 'Smart' Sci-Fi Future
Innovation

Cities Dream of a 'Smart' Sci-Fi Future

Cities are looking to technology to save electricity used by street lights, monitor water mains and reduce crime. But is the cost worth it?
Shalene Gupta | 5 min read
Urban Planning in Boston Is Getting the Uber Bump
Uber

Urban Planning in Boston Is Getting the Uber Bump

Anonymized trip data from the transportation giant will help metropolitan authorities make more informed planning decisions and better policy.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
What It Takes to Build a Startup City: Meet 7 Mayors Promoting Entrepreneurship
Politics

What It Takes to Build a Startup City: Meet 7 Mayors Promoting Entrepreneurship

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies aren't enough to develop the next tech hub.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 10 min read
Talking Lamp Posts Are Just the Beginning in Verizon's Vision of a Smart City
Internet of Things

Talking Lamp Posts Are Just the Beginning in Verizon's Vision of a Smart City

Given the costliness and fragmentation of the smart home market, Verizon Wireless has its sights set on a loftier prize.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Find the Opportunity to Reinvent Detroit So Compelling
Detroit

Why Entrepreneurs Find the Opportunity to Reinvent Detroit So Compelling

The city has enormous woes but also substantial resources. Building a business here serves the greater good more than perhaps anywhere else in America.
Amanda Lewan | 4 min read
How Russell Simmons Plans to Style and Inspire Millennials Through Fashion
Russell Simmons

How Russell Simmons Plans to Style and Inspire Millennials Through Fashion

He's launching a line to target an underserved market and, the mogul hopes, inspire a new wave of emerging designers in urban fashion.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
A $50 Million Bet on Las Vegas Tech Startups
Technology

A $50 Million Bet on Las Vegas Tech Startups

How the Vegas Tech Fund plans to help transform the tech scene in Sin City, in part two of our series on Tony Hsieh's $350 million Downtown Project.
Teri Evans | 7 min read
The Experimental Nature of Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh
Entrepreneurs

The Experimental Nature of Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

In the first of a four-part series, a look at how the serial entrepreneur is betting on startups to revitalize Las Vegas with his $350 million Downtown Project.
Teri Evans | 9 min read
Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'
Entrepreneurs

Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'

His new autobiography chronicles Allen's unexpected journey from professional basketball player to urban farming pioneer.
Jeanette Hurt | 6 min read
