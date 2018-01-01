Urban Communities
Detroit
Detroit: The 21st Century Boomtown
The Motor City has epitomized both America's past industrial dominance and the despair of economic decline. It now is the epitome of urban resurgence.
More From This Topic
Manufacturing
Why This Entrepreneur Says Sustainability Is the No. 1 Business Opportunity
The exuberant and eco-friendly cleaning brand Method is set to unveil a first-of-its-kind manufacturing plant in inner city Chicago.
Innovation
Cities Dream of a 'Smart' Sci-Fi Future
Cities are looking to technology to save electricity used by street lights, monitor water mains and reduce crime. But is the cost worth it?
Uber
Urban Planning in Boston Is Getting the Uber Bump
Anonymized trip data from the transportation giant will help metropolitan authorities make more informed planning decisions and better policy.
Politics
What It Takes to Build a Startup City: Meet 7 Mayors Promoting Entrepreneurship
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies aren't enough to develop the next tech hub.
Internet of Things
Talking Lamp Posts Are Just the Beginning in Verizon's Vision of a Smart City
Given the costliness and fragmentation of the smart home market, Verizon Wireless has its sights set on a loftier prize.
Detroit
Why Entrepreneurs Find the Opportunity to Reinvent Detroit So Compelling
The city has enormous woes but also substantial resources. Building a business here serves the greater good more than perhaps anywhere else in America.
Russell Simmons
How Russell Simmons Plans to Style and Inspire Millennials Through Fashion
He's launching a line to target an underserved market and, the mogul hopes, inspire a new wave of emerging designers in urban fashion.
Technology
A $50 Million Bet on Las Vegas Tech Startups
How the Vegas Tech Fund plans to help transform the tech scene in Sin City, in part two of our series on Tony Hsieh's $350 million Downtown Project.
Entrepreneurs
The Experimental Nature of Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh
In the first of a four-part series, a look at how the serial entrepreneur is betting on startups to revitalize Las Vegas with his $350 million Downtown Project.
Entrepreneurs
Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'
His new autobiography chronicles Allen's unexpected journey from professional basketball player to urban farming pioneer.