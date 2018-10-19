Vulnerability

Use Authentic Vulnerability to Grow Your Tribe and Brand
Authenticity

Use Authentic Vulnerability to Grow Your Tribe and Brand

Influencer Natalie Hodson was surprised to see her business suffer when she tried to portray a "perfect" image.
Emily Richett | 2 min read
If No One Is Engaging With Your Marketing, You Should Do This
Transparency

If No One Is Engaging With Your Marketing, You Should Do This

Sometimes, being 'professional' is not what's best for your business.
Luis Congdon | 6 min read
If You Want to Be a Successful Entrepreneur, Get Comfortable With Your Vulnerability

If You Want to Be a Successful Entrepreneur, Get Comfortable With Your Vulnerability

Being vulnerable can be scary, but it doesn't mean you're weak.
Kristy Wallace | 4 min read
Honest Vulnerability Is a Better Personal Brand Than Pretending Life Is Perfect
Social Media

Honest Vulnerability Is a Better Personal Brand Than Pretending Life Is Perfect

Real life isn't all sunshine with no bad hair days. Your social media posts shouldn't be either.
Kofi Frimpong | 5 min read
Leading Your Company Forward in These Tumultuous Times
Culture Shift

Leading Your Company Forward in These Tumultuous Times

A shifting power base in a polarizing political climate is changing the landscape of leadership. How do you garner trust, create a culture of accountability and ensure a healthy and productive workplace?
Larry Senn | 4 min read
Your Team Will Love You More When You Stop Trying to Be Perfect
Leadership

Your Team Will Love You More When You Stop Trying to Be Perfect

Learn the human element of being a business leader.
Angela Kambouris | 5 min read
Being Vulnerable Is the Boldest Act of Business Leadership
Leadership

Being Vulnerable Is the Boldest Act of Business Leadership

Vulnerability fuels the strongest relationships and can transform employee performance.
Angela Kambouris | 5 min read
What You Need to Know About the Major Flaws Affecting PCs and Smartphones
Computers

What You Need to Know About the Major Flaws Affecting PCs and Smartphones

In a statement, Intel said the problem isn't unique to Intel products and denied that it would drag down performance for the average computer user.
Matthew Humphries and Michael Kan | 5 min read
Transform Vulnerability Into Your Wonder Woman Superpower
Emotional Intelligence

Transform Vulnerability Into Your Wonder Woman Superpower

Being more human may just be the answer to leading superhuman disruption needed to create a better world, a more competitive business, and a richer life.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
The One Essential Trait Most Leaders Fail to Master
Leadership

The One Essential Trait Most Leaders Fail to Master

Glenn Llopis shows why this characteristic is a strength, not a weakness.
Glenn Llopis | 1 min read
