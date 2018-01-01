Washington

Think Seattle's Only Claim to Fame Is Starbucks? Think Again.
Besides the success of the huge coffee maker, the Emerald City has other amazing startup stories -- both past and present.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
A Primer on Patents: Who's Getting Them, Where and How Long It's Taking (Infographic)
As Washington continues to mull new patent legislation, here's a snapshot of the U.S. patent landscape.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Democrats Introduce Legislation to Restore 'Open Internet' Rules
Bills introduced in both the House of Representatives and the Senate would bring back net neutrality laws.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Obama to Bypass Congress, Raise Minimum Wage for Federal Contracts on His Own
The president plans to announce during his State of the Union address that he is raising the federal minimum wage to $10.10 an hour from $7.25 an hour for anyone working on new federal contracts.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Tech Giants Throw More Money Than Ever at Washington Lobbyists
New figures suggest that lobby spending by tech leaders like Google and Facebook amounted to a massive $61 million in 2013.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Japan Proposes 'Super-Maglev' Train Connecting Baltimore to D.C. in 15 Minutes
Japan has reportedly offered to partially fund a magnetically levitating train that will slash the commute between Baltimore and Washington D.C. to a mere 15 minutes.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
White House Brings On Microsoft Executive to Fix HealthCare.gov
Kurt DelBene has been tapped to oversee the continued rollout of the Obamacare enrollment site.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
States Charge Ahead With Their Own Crowdfunding Laws
Michigan is the latest in a series of states to make moves to pass intrastate equity crowdfunding legislation.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
With Shutdown and Shootout, Washington D.C. Businesses Report Significant Losses
In Day 4 of the federal government shutdown, many D.C.-area businesses are struggling to cope with reduced sales.
Shayna Meliker | 5 min read
What Really Motivates a Small Business to Hire? (Infographic)
Software company Sage surveyed business owners with fewer than 100 employees to find out what motivates them to make that next hire.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
