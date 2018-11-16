Watch Now: Entrepreneur Live! Event Streaming Here
Entrepreneur Live! is finally here: Click here to watch in real time on Entrepreneur's Facebook page, and check out the complete schedule below.
For one inspiring day, Entrepreneur is bringing together an incredible group of influencers and innovators to share their unfiltered, unconventional and unexpected insights into what it takes to launch, sustain and grow a business.
On stage, we've assembled an amazing array of founders who will share lessons they've learned, plus keynotes from legends Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova. And at the end of the day, watch aspiring business owners attempt to pitch their way onto our hit show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. Find out who will leave the main stage with a Golden Ticket for Season 4.
Here's the complete schedule, tune in now!
10:00 - 10:15 a.m.: Editor Welcome
Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur
Dan Bova, Editorial Director, Entrepreneur.com
10:15 - 11:00 a.m.: How to Lead Your Company to Growth
Randi Zuckerberg, Founder/CEO of Zuckerberg Media
Jill Braff, President, Brit + Co
Alexa Von Tobel, Founder/CEO of LearnVest
Elizabeth Gore, Moderator
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch: Season 4 Casting Call
Contestants pitch to our board of investors. Fifteen finalists will pitch on the main stage and five winners will receive Golden Tickets to be on Season 4 of our hit web series Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.
11:00 - 11:15 a.m.: Fear & Risk Taking
Kathleen Griffith, Founder Grayce & CO
11:20 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Improve Yourself, Improve Your Business
Aubrey Marcus, Founder/CEO, Onnit
Amber Rae, Artist, Entrepreneur, and Author, Choose Wonder Over Worry
Jason Feifer, Moderator
1:00 - 1:40 p.m.: Finding Your Next Big Idea
Paul Rabil, Professional Lacrosse Player, Storyteller & Entrepreneur
Martellus Bennett, Retired NFL Player & Founder, The Imagination Agency
Gerard Adams, Serial Entrepreneur, Investor & Conscious Creator
Dan Bova, Moderator
1:45 - 2:00 p.m.: The Secret to Success No One Tells Entrepreneurs
Kim Perell, CEO, Amobee
2:05 - 2:50 p.m.: Keynote: Maria Sharapova, Professional Tennis Player & Entrepreneur
Darren Rovell, Moderator
2:55 - 3:10 p.m.: Pitch ImPerfect
Aaron Price, Founder & CEO, Propelfiy
Mike Luzio, Founder, Luzio vs. Everybody
Michael Hoeppner, CEO & President, GK Training & Communications
3:15 - 3:55 p.m.: What Investors Want-Ask Them Anything!
Gregg Smith, Founder, Chief Investment Officer, Evolution Corporate Advisors
Courtney Hall, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Hillcrest Ventures
Nisha Dua, Partner, BBG Ventures
Jason Feifer, Moderator
4:00 - 4:45 p.m.: Keynote: Danica Patrick, GoDaddy Entrepreneur & Former Race Car Driver
David Meltzer, Moderator
4:45 - 5:30 p.m.: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch: Casting Call Finalists
Watch our finalists pitch their business to our live audience for a chance to be on Season 4 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.