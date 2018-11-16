Watch Now: Entrepreneur Live! Event Streaming Here

Keynote speakers Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova join an incredible group of influencers and innovators.

November 16, 2018 3 min read

Entrepreneur Live! is finally here: Click here to watch in real time on Entrepreneur's Facebook page, and check out the complete schedule below.

For one inspiring day, Entrepreneur is bringing together an incredible group of influencers and innovators to share their unfiltered, unconventional and unexpected insights into what it takes to launch, sustain and grow a business.

On stage, we've assembled an amazing array of founders who will share lessons they've learned, plus keynotes from legends Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova. And at the end of the day, watch aspiring business owners attempt to pitch their way onto our hit show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. Find out who will leave the main stage with a Golden Ticket for Season 4.

Here's the complete schedule, tune in now!

10:00 - 10:15 a.m.: Editor Welcome

Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur

Dan Bova, Editorial Director, Entrepreneur.com

10:15 - 11:00 a.m.: How to Lead Your Company to Growth

Randi Zuckerberg, Founder/CEO of Zuckerberg Media

Jill Braff, President, Brit + Co

Alexa Von Tobel, Founder/CEO of LearnVest

Elizabeth Gore, Moderator

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch: Season 4 Casting Call

Contestants pitch to our board of investors. Fifteen finalists will pitch on the main stage and five winners will receive Golden Tickets to be on Season 4 of our hit web series Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

11:00 - 11:15 a.m.: Fear & Risk Taking

Kathleen Griffith, Founder Grayce & CO

11:20 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Improve Yourself, Improve Your Business

Aubrey Marcus, Founder/CEO, Onnit

Amber Rae, Artist, Entrepreneur, and Author, Choose Wonder Over Worry

Jason Feifer, Moderator

1:00 - 1:40 p.m.: Finding Your Next Big Idea

Paul Rabil, Professional Lacrosse Player, Storyteller & Entrepreneur

Martellus Bennett, Retired NFL Player & Founder, The Imagination Agency

Gerard Adams, Serial Entrepreneur, Investor & Conscious Creator

Dan Bova, Moderator

1:45 - 2:00 p.m.: The Secret to Success No One Tells Entrepreneurs

Kim Perell, CEO, Amobee

2:05 - 2:50 p.m.: Keynote: Maria Sharapova, Professional Tennis Player & Entrepreneur

Darren Rovell, Moderator

2:55 - 3:10 p.m.: Pitch ImPerfect

Aaron Price, Founder & CEO, Propelfiy

Mike Luzio, Founder, Luzio vs. Everybody

Michael Hoeppner, CEO & President, GK Training & Communications

3:15 - 3:55 p.m.: What Investors Want-Ask Them Anything!

Gregg Smith, Founder, Chief Investment Officer, Evolution Corporate Advisors

Courtney Hall, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Hillcrest Ventures

Nisha Dua, Partner, BBG Ventures

Jason Feifer, Moderator

4:00 - 4:45 p.m.: Keynote: Danica Patrick, GoDaddy Entrepreneur & Former Race Car Driver

David Meltzer, Moderator

4:45 - 5:30 p.m.: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch: Casting Call Finalists

Watch our finalists pitch their business to our live audience for a chance to be on Season 4 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Tune in now!