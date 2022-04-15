34 Tax Day Freebies and Deals for 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tax Day is right around the corner, and whether you're expecting a return or anticipating a bill, these brands know you need a break and deserve something special. If you're looking for a way to celebrate tax season – or an incentive to file on time – here are 34 deals and freebies to score after you complete your tax returns.

Freebies

From free shaved ice to complimentary massages, these brands want to spoil you for all your hard work this tax season. Participating locations may vary, so check locally before you stop in for your much-needed treat.

Arby's: Free value curly fries on Tax Day.

B.Good: Free burger or grain or green bowl through April 20 when you download the app.

Corner Bakery: Rewards members get a free hazelnut cold brew with any purchase on Tax Day. To claim the offer you need to be a member before Sunday.

Fazoli's: Six free breadsticks on Tax Day with code TAXDAY22 on the app and participating locations.

Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink on April 18.

Great American Cookies: Get one free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase, available at participating locations in-store and online via the code TAX on April 18.

Kona Ice: Free shaved ice cones on April 18.

Marble Slab Creamery: Loyalty members will receive one free small ice cream with the purchase of a regular or best value ice cream on April 18.

Noodles & Company: Free delivery for rewards members from April 15 to 17 and BOGO for small entrees from April 22 to 24.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Free in-store shredding services through April 23. Shred up to five pounds with this coupon.

Planet Fitness: From April 15 to 18, Planet Fitness is welcoming members and non-members to de-stress with a free workout and HydroMassage at any of its locations nationwide with this coupon.

Wendy's: Get a free order of six-piece nuggets — classic or spicy — when using in-app delivery now through April 30.

Discounts and deals

Whether you need to take the edge off with a cocktail or stock up on new contact lenses, these brands want you to keep more of your hard-earned money with special deals and discounts on Tax Day and through the end of the month.

28 Collective: Get 15% plus free shipping on Tax Day.

7-Eleven: Order any whole pizza, including 7-Meat, Cheese, and Pepperoni, for just $5 through 7NOW delivery on Tax Day. The $5 pizza deal is available through 7NOW only from participating 7-Eleven stores, and there is limit of one per order.

Amazon: Get a $10 Amazon gift card when you purchase this TurboTax software.

Applebee’s: $1 margaritas through April 28.

Bar Louie: Tax Day Happy Hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 18. Enjoy specials on draft beers, wine, cocktails and 50% off select bar bites — prices may vary on location.

BJ's Restaurant: Half off large pizzas on Monday.

Boston Market: Get a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink and cookie for $10.40.

Bucca di Beppo: Get 15% off to go orders on Tax Day with promo code TAXDAYHOORAY. The deal applies to pick up, curbside and delivery orders, but the discount does not account for delivery fees or tax. It also can't be applied to third-party provider delivery orders.

Cheesecake Factory: From April 18 to the 23, get $10 off $50 when you use promotion code CAKE10 at checkout on the restaurant’s website or through DoorDash.

Chili's: $5 Margarita of the Month.

Discount Contact Lenses: Get 15% with code SPRING15 now through April 30.

Dunkin': DD Perks members get a $3 medium Cold Brew if you order ahead, pay with an enrolled Dunkin' card or scan a loyalty card at checkout.

EazyHold: 20% off on Tax Day with code “TAXBREAK20%.”

Hot Dog on a Stick: Loyalty members will receive $4.18 off an order of $10 or more online with the code TAX. The offer is valid on April 18 at participating locations.

Kona Grill: Get two margaritas for $10.40 all day on April 18.

Perdue: Redeem 15% off all purchases with code TAXDAY22 on PerdueFarms.com.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy-one-get-one-free deal on original-sized sandwiches on Tax Day with the promo code BOGO online or through the chain’s app.

Round Table Pizza: Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members can redeem a reward for a $4.18 personal pizza with up to four free toppings with the purchase of a large or extra-large pizza. Available at participating locations only in-store, online or on the app.

Smoothie King: $2 off all smoothies.

Straight Talk: Get up to 25% off a new smartphone now until April 18.

Sonic: Half-priced drinks and slushies on April 18.

White Castle: Get 18% off orders on Tax Day with the coupon soon to be posted on the brand's website and social media accounts.

