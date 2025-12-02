You Can Make 6 Figures at Apple, Disney, Google and Meta — With Up to $480,000 at One of These Tech Giants
Here’s how much nine companies paid their employees this year, according to data revealed in thousands of federal filings.
Key Takeaways
- Companies are required to file documents with the U.S. Department of Labor while onboarding foreign workers through the H-1B visa program.
- These documents contain pay data information, presenting a snapshot of compensation.
- Here’s how much top companies, from Amazon to Walmart, pay their employees.
How well do top companies pay their employees? Federal filings from this year reveal the salary ranges that companies from Amazon to Microsoft use to compensate their staff, from software engineers to data scientists.
The data is drawn from thousands of documents that these companies filed with the U.S. Department of Labor this year while onboarding foreign workers through the H-1B visa program. The visa allows highly skilled foreign workers to work in specialized occupations in the U.S. for up to six years. The filings only reveal base annual salaries and omit stock options, signing bonuses and other perks.
According to these filings, Microsoft is paying software engineers from $82,971 to $284,000 in base salary. Google pays the same role from $109,180 to $340,000, while Meta pays anywhere from $120,000 to $480,000.
Related: These Tesla Jobs Pay Up to $318,000 — And You’ll Have Meetings With Elon Musk
Meanwhile, Amazon is paying software engineers in its Amazon Web Services cloud division as much as $185,000, while defense company Palantir pays the same profession anywhere from $155,000 to $240,000 in base pay.
Companies from Amazon to Walmart pay other roles as follows, according to the H-1B filings.
Amazon
- Applied Scientist: $83,491 to $260,000
- Business Analyst: $79,518 to $143,100
- Data Engineer: $70,262 to $236,344
- Product Manager: $109,782 to $200,000
- Program Manager: $81,600 to $162,700
- Quality Assurance Engineer: $86,320 to $185,000
Apple
- Data Scientist: $105,550 to $322,400
- Electronics Engineer: $108,160 to $264,200
- Hardware Developer: $124,942 to $293,800
- Machine Learning Engineer: $143,100 to $312,000
- Professional Services Consultant: $100,200 to $258,700
- Tools and Automation Engineer: $105,602 to $293,800
AT&T
- Lead System Engineer: $139,750 to $180,000
- Principal Data/AI Engineer: $163,737 to $197,464
- Senior Data/AI Engineer: $138,699
- Senior Data Analyst: $134,322
- Senior Data Scientist: $148,043
- Senior Tech Product Manager: $124,689 to $156,000
Disney
- Associate Ride Control Software Engineer: $134,700
- Decision Scientist, Worldwide Services: $119,028
- Financial Accounting Manager, Hulu: $127,570.79
- Lead Data Engineer, Streaming: $188,875.73
- Senior Data Analyst, Hulu: $139,404.80
- Senior Data Engineer: $177,322.31
- Business Systems Analyst: $141,000 to $201,885
- Customer Engineer: $85,009.60 to $228,000
- Data Scientist: $133,000 to $260,000
- Electrical Engineer: $119,000 to $203,000
- Program Manager: $125,000 to $236,000
- Security Engineer: $97,000 to $233,000
Meta
- AI Research Scientist: $179,481 to $232,000
- Data Analyst: $168,000 to $204,000
- Design Engineer: $185,000 to $256,270
- Research Scientist Manager: $258,524
- Senior Product Manager: $224,323
- Software Engineering Manager: $219,978 to $328,000
Microsoft
- Business Program Manager: $102,380 to $195,100
- Cloud Network Engineer: $122,700 to $220,716
- Customer Experience Engineer: $126,422 to $239,585
- Data Analyst: $132,385 to $205,000
- Electrical Engineer: $138,995 to $247,650
- Research Scientist: $146,054 to $208,000
Palantir
- AI Machine Learning Researcher: $210,000 to $250,000
- Deployment Strategist: $120,000 to $192,000
- Product Designer: $135,000
- Quality Engineer: $136,000
- Technical Program Manager: $165,000
Walmart
- Distinguished Architect: $184,827 to $338,000
- Senior Product Manager: $121,000 to $286,000
- Senior Design Researcher: $142,002 to $234,000
- User Experience Design Senior Manager: $183,227 to $286,000
- Software Engineering Director: $190,486 to $312,000
- Product Management Director: $201,323 to $338,000
Key Takeaways
- Companies are required to file documents with the U.S. Department of Labor while onboarding foreign workers through the H-1B visa program.
- These documents contain pay data information, presenting a snapshot of compensation.
- Here’s how much top companies, from Amazon to Walmart, pay their employees.
How well do top companies pay their employees? Federal filings from this year reveal the salary ranges that companies from Amazon to Microsoft use to compensate their staff, from software engineers to data scientists.
The data is drawn from thousands of documents that these companies filed with the U.S. Department of Labor this year while onboarding foreign workers through the H-1B visa program. The visa allows highly skilled foreign workers to work in specialized occupations in the U.S. for up to six years. The filings only reveal base annual salaries and omit stock options, signing bonuses and other perks.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In