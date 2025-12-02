Key Takeaways Companies are required to file documents with the U.S. Department of Labor while onboarding foreign workers through the H-1B visa program.

These documents contain pay data information, presenting a snapshot of compensation.

Here’s how much top companies, from Amazon to Walmart, pay their employees.

How well do top companies pay their employees? Federal filings from this year reveal the salary ranges that companies from Amazon to Microsoft use to compensate their staff, from software engineers to data scientists.

The data is drawn from thousands of documents that these companies filed with the U.S. Department of Labor this year while onboarding foreign workers through the H-1B visa program. The visa allows highly skilled foreign workers to work in specialized occupations in the U.S. for up to six years. The filings only reveal base annual salaries and omit stock options, signing bonuses and other perks.

According to these filings, Microsoft is paying software engineers from $82,971 to $284,000 in base salary. Google pays the same role from $109,180 to $340,000, while Meta pays anywhere from $120,000 to $480,000.

Meanwhile, Amazon is paying software engineers in its Amazon Web Services cloud division as much as $185,000, while defense company Palantir pays the same profession anywhere from $155,000 to $240,000 in base pay.

Companies from Amazon to Walmart pay other roles as follows, according to the H-1B filings.

Amazon

Amazon campus in Silicon Valley. Credit: Michael Vi

Applied Scientist: $83,491 to $260,000

Apple

Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California. Credit: simonkr

Data Scientist: $105,550 to $322,400

AT&T

AT&T corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Lead System Engineer: $139,750 to $180,000

Disney

A sign for the Magic Kingdom above the entrance to the grounds of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Associate Ride Control Software Engineer: $134,700

Google

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. Credit: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business Systems Analyst: $141,000 to $201,885

Meta

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

AI Research Scientist: $179,481 to $232,000

Microsoft

The Microsoft campus in Mountain View, California. Credit: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business Program Manager: $102,380 to $195,100

Palantir

Palantir headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AI Machine Learning Researcher: $210,000 to $250,000

Walmart

Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Credit: Walmart

Distinguished Architect: $184,827 to $338,000

