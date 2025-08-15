From early childhood development to specialized tutoring and test prep, the education franchise sector continues to thrive — proving that learning is always in demand. These brands aren't just teaching kids their ABCs or boosting math scores; they're building confidence, opening doors and helping students reach their full potential.

Each year, Entrepreneur ranks the strongest franchise opportunities across industries, and these 10 education brands earned their place among the 2025 Franchise 500 rankings. They combine proven business models, scalable systems and a mission-driven approach that appeals to entrepreneurs who want to make an impact while building a sustainable business. From global tutoring giants to innovative early learning centers, here's a closer look at the education franchises that topped this year's list — and what makes them stand out.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

1. Kumon

Founded: 1954

1954 Franchising since: 1958

1958 Overall rank: 10

10 Number of units: 25,563

25,563 Change in units: +0.57% over 3 years

+0.57% over 3 years Initial investment: $73,123 - $165,360

$73,123 - $165,360 Leadership: Yusuke Nakamura, CEO & COO

Yusuke Nakamura, CEO & COO Parent company: N/A

Kumon has been refining its after-school enrichment model since 1954, helping students worldwide build strong math and reading skills through daily practice and self-learning. With more than 25,000 locations across the globe and ranked in the top 10 of the Franchise 500, Kumon stands out for its low-overhead, high-impact approach to education. Backed by decades of success and led by CEO Yusuke Nakamura, this streamlined franchise offers a unique opportunity for those passionate about helping kids excel — without the complexities of a traditional tutoring center.



Related: 'Send a Man Next Time': How an Entrepreneur and Her Daughters Built a $2.5 Million Franchise in a Male-Dominated Field

2. The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2003

2003 Overall rank: 25

25 Number of units: 433

433 Change in units: +36.6% over 3 years

+36.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $780,799 - $5,608,799

$780,799 - $5,608,799 Leadership: Richard Weissman, CEO

Richard Weissman, CEO Parent company: N/A

Founded in 2001 and franchising since 2003, The Learning Experience has grown rapidly, now operating more than 400 locations and ranking #25 on the 2025 Franchise 500. The brand has expanded by more than 36% over the past three years, fueled by strong demand for quality early childhood education. The franchise combines playful, character-driven learning with robust operational support. With an initial investment ranging from $780,799 to $5.6 million, it's designed for serious, mission-driven entrepreneurs.

Related: I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

3. The Goddard School

Founded: 1983

1983 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: 55

55 Number of units: 649

649 Change in units: +9.1 % over 3 years

+9.1 % over 3 years Initial investment: $902,500 - $8,514,000

$902,500 - $8,514,000 Leadership: Darin Harris, CEO

Darin Harris, CEO Parent company: Sycamore Partners

The Goddard School ranks among the top early childhood education franchises and #55 on the overall Franchise 500. With nearly 650 locations, it has expanded steadily, growing by more than 9% in the past three years. Under the leadership of CEO Darin Harris and backed by Sycamore Partners, the brand offers a premium, play‑based curriculum within thoughtfully designed centers. Initial investment ranges from approximately $902,500 to $8.5 million, reflecting the quality and scale of this trusted educational franchise.

Related: Use These 4 Storytelling Strategies to Grow a Loyal Following

4. Kiddie Academy

Founded: 1981

1981 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall rank: 86

86 Number of units: 355

355 Change in units: +17.9% over 3 years

+17.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $405,000 - $6,950,000

$405,000 - $6,950,000 Leadership: Casey Miller, CEO

Casey Miller, CEO Parent company: Essential Brands, Inc.

Kiddie Academy blends education and childcare through its signature "Life Essentials" curriculum, serving children from six weeks to 12 years old. Founded in 1981 and franchising since 1992, the brand now operates 355 locations nationwide — a nearly 18% increase over the past three years. Ranked #86 overall on the 2025 Franchise 500, Kiddie Academy offers year-round learning in a nurturing environment.

Related: How a Police Officer Started a Pet Care Business Making $3 Million a Year

5. Mathnasium Learning Centers

Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2003

2003 Overall rank: 97

97 Number of units: 1,231

1,231 Change in units: +5.7% over 3 years

+5.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $112,936 - $149,616

$112,936 - $149,616 Leadership: Tyler Sgro, CEO

Tyler Sgro, CEO Parent company: Roark Capital

Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes exclusively in math tutoring, leveraging the proprietary Mathnasium Method™ to help students excel. Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2003, it sits at #97 on the 2025 Franchise 500 and supports over 1,200 centers, showing a steady 5.7% growth over three years. The brand stands out for its inexpensive entry point — typically between $113,000 and $150,000, making it one of the more accessible opportunities in education franchising.

Related: This CEO Took a Cult-Favorite Bagel Brand National. Here's the Top Lesson He Learned.

6. Sylvan Learning

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1980

1980 Overall rank: 115

115 Number of units: 570

570 Change in units: +0.2% over 3 years

+0.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $107,922 - $239,012

$107,922 - $239,012 Leadership: Susan Valverde, brand president

Susan Valverde, brand president Parent company: Unleashed Brands LLC

Sylvan Learning — an education stalwart since 1979 — now boasts nearly 600 centers under the leadership of brand president Susan Valverde and parent company Unleashed Brands LLC. Ranked #115 on the 2025 Franchise 500, the brand appeals to operators valuing stability and longevity. What's more, Sylvan offers a relatively low entry cost (between $108,000 and $239,000), making it an attractive, reliable option in the competitive educational franchise landscape.

Related: 3 Lessons I Learned Selling My Billion-Dollar Company

7. School of Rock

Founded: 1998

1998 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: 118

118 Number of units: 416

416 Change in units: +35.5% over 3 years

+35.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $425,250 - $704,800

$425,250 - $704,800 Leadership: Stacey Ryan, president

Stacey Ryan, president Parent company: School of Rock LLC

School of Rock blends music education with live performance, creating an engaging, confidence-building experience for students. Founded in 1998 and franchising since 2004, the brand has grown to more than 400 locations worldwide. Its patented SongFirst teaching method combines one-on-one instruction, group rehearsals and real gigs, helping students learn faster and perform better. With global reach and a proven creative model, School of Rock offers entrepreneurs a chance to inspire communities through music.

Related: She Turned a Temporary Post-College Job Into Starting a Business at 23. Then Some 'Eye-Opening' Advice Helped Her Grow It to $5 Million.

8. Huntington Learning Center

Founded: 1977

1977 Franchising since: 1985

1985 Overall rank: 130

130 Number of units: 268

268 Change in units: -6.29% over 3 years

-6.29% over 3 years Initial investment: $163,521 - $302,211

$163,521 - $302,211 Leadership: Eileen Huntington, co-founder & CEO

Eileen Huntington, co-founder & CEO Parent company: Huntington Learning Centers Inc.

Huntington Learning Center, founded in 1977 and franchising since 1985, has built a lasting reputation for improving student performance. Operating more than 250 centers nationwide under the leadership of co-founder Eileen Huntington, the brand ranks among the top education franchises. Startup costs range from about $148,000 to $263,000, with a 25% franchise fee discount offered to veterans.

Related: Fried, Fast And Franchised — These Are The Top 10 Chicken Franchises in 2025

9. Lightbridge Academy

Founded: 1997

1997 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Overall rank: 179

179 Number of units: 78

78 Change in units: +47.2% over 3 years

+47.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,067,233 - $4,885,000

$1,067,233 - $4,885,000 Leadership: Gigi Schweikert, CEO

Gigi Schweikert, CEO Parent company: Lightbridge Franchise Co. LLC

At the heart of Lightbridge Academy's mission is its Circle of Care philosophy, built on the belief that families, teachers, staff, franchisees and communities are equally essential. Founded in 1997 and franchising since 2011, it offers early learning for children from six weeks through pre-kindergarten. With nearly 80 centers open, the system combines innovative curriculum, high safety standards and technology-rich environments — all backed by award-winning support and deep-rooted family leadership.

Related: How I Survived My First Crisis as a CEO — And Rebuilt From Zero

10. Primrose Schools

Founded: 1982

1982 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: 197

197 Number of units: 513

513 Change in units: +13.0% over 3 years

+13.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $742,900 - $8,595,000

$742,900 - $8,595,000 Leadership: Jo Kirchner, CEO

Jo Kirchner, CEO Parent company: Roark Capital Group

Founded in 1982 in Marietta, Georgia and franchising since 1988, Primrose Schools now hosts over 500 independently-owned locations across more than 34 states, guided by CEO Jo Kirchner. Recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 (#197) and known for multi-unit growth, Primrose blends a research-backed Balanced Learning curriculum with a philanthropic culture through its Primrose Promise. Franchisees benefit from award-winning support and a brand committed to educational excellence and community impact.

Ready to break through your revenue ceiling? Join us at Level Up, a conference for ambitious business leaders to unlock new growth opportunities.