Want to Invest in Learning? These Are the Top Education Franchises in 2025. Discover the education franchises that earned top spots on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list.
Key Takeaways
- The education sector remains resilient, with opportunities spanning tutoring, test prep, music and early childhood education.
- These franchises blend mission-driven models with scalable business systems, making them attractive to purpose-minded investors.
- Many of the top performers show strong multi-year growth despite challenges in the broader economy.
From early childhood development to specialized tutoring and test prep, the education franchise sector continues to thrive — proving that learning is always in demand. These brands aren't just teaching kids their ABCs or boosting math scores; they're building confidence, opening doors and helping students reach their full potential.
Each year, Entrepreneur ranks the strongest franchise opportunities across industries, and these 10 education brands earned their place among the 2025 Franchise 500 rankings. They combine proven business models, scalable systems and a mission-driven approach that appeals to entrepreneurs who want to make an impact while building a sustainable business. From global tutoring giants to innovative early learning centers, here's a closer look at the education franchises that topped this year's list — and what makes them stand out.
Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.
1. Kumon
- Founded: 1954
- Franchising since: 1958
- Overall rank: 10
- Number of units: 25,563
- Change in units: +0.57% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $73,123 - $165,360
- Leadership: Yusuke Nakamura, CEO & COO
- Parent company: N/A
Kumon has been refining its after-school enrichment model since 1954, helping students worldwide build strong math and reading skills through daily practice and self-learning. With more than 25,000 locations across the globe and ranked in the top 10 of the Franchise 500, Kumon stands out for its low-overhead, high-impact approach to education. Backed by decades of success and led by CEO Yusuke Nakamura, this streamlined franchise offers a unique opportunity for those passionate about helping kids excel — without the complexities of a traditional tutoring center.
Related: 'Send a Man Next Time': How an Entrepreneur and Her Daughters Built a $2.5 Million Franchise in a Male-Dominated Field
2. The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
- Founded: 2001
- Franchising since: 2003
- Overall rank: 25
- Number of units: 433
- Change in units: +36.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $780,799 - $5,608,799
- Leadership: Richard Weissman, CEO
- Parent company: N/A
Founded in 2001 and franchising since 2003, The Learning Experience has grown rapidly, now operating more than 400 locations and ranking #25 on the 2025 Franchise 500. The brand has expanded by more than 36% over the past three years, fueled by strong demand for quality early childhood education. The franchise combines playful, character-driven learning with robust operational support. With an initial investment ranging from $780,799 to $5.6 million, it's designed for serious, mission-driven entrepreneurs.
Related: I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same
3. The Goddard School
- Founded: 1983
- Franchising since: 1988
- Overall rank: 55
- Number of units: 649
- Change in units: +9.1 % over 3 years
- Initial investment: $902,500 - $8,514,000
- Leadership: Darin Harris, CEO
- Parent company: Sycamore Partners
The Goddard School ranks among the top early childhood education franchises and #55 on the overall Franchise 500. With nearly 650 locations, it has expanded steadily, growing by more than 9% in the past three years. Under the leadership of CEO Darin Harris and backed by Sycamore Partners, the brand offers a premium, play‑based curriculum within thoughtfully designed centers. Initial investment ranges from approximately $902,500 to $8.5 million, reflecting the quality and scale of this trusted educational franchise.
Related: Use These 4 Storytelling Strategies to Grow a Loyal Following
4. Kiddie Academy
- Founded: 1981
- Franchising since: 1992
- Overall rank: 86
- Number of units: 355
- Change in units: +17.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $405,000 - $6,950,000
- Leadership: Casey Miller, CEO
- Parent company: Essential Brands, Inc.
Kiddie Academy blends education and childcare through its signature "Life Essentials" curriculum, serving children from six weeks to 12 years old. Founded in 1981 and franchising since 1992, the brand now operates 355 locations nationwide — a nearly 18% increase over the past three years. Ranked #86 overall on the 2025 Franchise 500, Kiddie Academy offers year-round learning in a nurturing environment.
Related: How a Police Officer Started a Pet Care Business Making $3 Million a Year
5. Mathnasium Learning Centers
- Founded: 2002
- Franchising since: 2003
- Overall rank: 97
- Number of units: 1,231
- Change in units: +5.7% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $112,936 - $149,616
- Leadership: Tyler Sgro, CEO
- Parent company: Roark Capital
Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes exclusively in math tutoring, leveraging the proprietary Mathnasium Method™ to help students excel. Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2003, it sits at #97 on the 2025 Franchise 500 and supports over 1,200 centers, showing a steady 5.7% growth over three years. The brand stands out for its inexpensive entry point — typically between $113,000 and $150,000, making it one of the more accessible opportunities in education franchising.
Related: This CEO Took a Cult-Favorite Bagel Brand National. Here's the Top Lesson He Learned.
6. Sylvan Learning
- Founded: 1979
- Franchising since: 1980
- Overall rank: 115
- Number of units: 570
- Change in units: +0.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $107,922 - $239,012
- Leadership: Susan Valverde, brand president
- Parent company: Unleashed Brands LLC
Sylvan Learning — an education stalwart since 1979 — now boasts nearly 600 centers under the leadership of brand president Susan Valverde and parent company Unleashed Brands LLC. Ranked #115 on the 2025 Franchise 500, the brand appeals to operators valuing stability and longevity. What's more, Sylvan offers a relatively low entry cost (between $108,000 and $239,000), making it an attractive, reliable option in the competitive educational franchise landscape.
Related: 3 Lessons I Learned Selling My Billion-Dollar Company
7. School of Rock
- Founded: 1998
- Franchising since: 2004
- Overall rank: 118
- Number of units: 416
- Change in units: +35.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $425,250 - $704,800
- Leadership: Stacey Ryan, president
- Parent company: School of Rock LLC
School of Rock blends music education with live performance, creating an engaging, confidence-building experience for students. Founded in 1998 and franchising since 2004, the brand has grown to more than 400 locations worldwide. Its patented SongFirst teaching method combines one-on-one instruction, group rehearsals and real gigs, helping students learn faster and perform better. With global reach and a proven creative model, School of Rock offers entrepreneurs a chance to inspire communities through music.
Related: She Turned a Temporary Post-College Job Into Starting a Business at 23. Then Some 'Eye-Opening' Advice Helped Her Grow It to $5 Million.
8. Huntington Learning Center
- Founded: 1977
- Franchising since: 1985
- Overall rank: 130
- Number of units: 268
- Change in units: -6.29% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $163,521 - $302,211
- Leadership: Eileen Huntington, co-founder & CEO
- Parent company: Huntington Learning Centers Inc.
Huntington Learning Center, founded in 1977 and franchising since 1985, has built a lasting reputation for improving student performance. Operating more than 250 centers nationwide under the leadership of co-founder Eileen Huntington, the brand ranks among the top education franchises. Startup costs range from about $148,000 to $263,000, with a 25% franchise fee discount offered to veterans.
Related: Fried, Fast And Franchised — These Are The Top 10 Chicken Franchises in 2025
9. Lightbridge Academy
- Founded: 1997
- Franchising since: 2011
- Overall rank: 179
- Number of units: 78
- Change in units: +47.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,067,233 - $4,885,000
- Leadership: Gigi Schweikert, CEO
- Parent company: Lightbridge Franchise Co. LLC
At the heart of Lightbridge Academy's mission is its Circle of Care philosophy, built on the belief that families, teachers, staff, franchisees and communities are equally essential. Founded in 1997 and franchising since 2011, it offers early learning for children from six weeks through pre-kindergarten. With nearly 80 centers open, the system combines innovative curriculum, high safety standards and technology-rich environments — all backed by award-winning support and deep-rooted family leadership.
Related: How I Survived My First Crisis as a CEO — And Rebuilt From Zero
10. Primrose Schools
- Founded: 1982
- Franchising since: 1988
- Overall rank: 197
- Number of units: 513
- Change in units: +13.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $742,900 - $8,595,000
- Leadership: Jo Kirchner, CEO
- Parent company: Roark Capital Group
Founded in 1982 in Marietta, Georgia and franchising since 1988, Primrose Schools now hosts over 500 independently-owned locations across more than 34 states, guided by CEO Jo Kirchner. Recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 (#197) and known for multi-unit growth, Primrose blends a research-backed Balanced Learning curriculum with a philanthropic culture through its Primrose Promise. Franchisees benefit from award-winning support and a brand committed to educational excellence and community impact.
Ready to break through your revenue ceiling? Join us at Level Up, a conference for ambitious business leaders to unlock new growth opportunities.