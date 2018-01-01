assets

More From This Topic

4 Ways to Kick-Start Your Career in Real-Estate Investment
Real Estate

It's never a perfect time to dive into the market for the first time, but these four simple rules will help you when you do.
Steven Kaufman | 4 min read
8 Ways Real Estate Is Your Smartest Investment
Real Estate

Rental properties are among the most secure, reliable and tax-advantaged investments available to entrepreneurs.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
9 Intangible Assets Dominant Entrepreneurs Possess
Leadership Qualities

The traditional model of judging a person's professional worth is broken. These qualities matter more.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
How to Use Your Business to Finance Growing Your Business
Loans

Borrowing against business assets are one way for small businesses to get the money they need to be bigger businesses.
Ami Kassar | 3 min read
5 Ways to Boost Your Confidence, Your Most Valuable Business Asset
Confidence

In entrepreneurship, the biggest thing we often find ourselves unprepared for is failure.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
This Surprising Trick Can Simplify Payroll
Ready to Launch

Learn the Kohler Payroll Matrix to make salaries easy to calculate.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
The Pros and Cons of Sole Proprietorships
Ready to Launch

CPA Mark Kohler explains the advantages and disadvantages with this simple business structure.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
S-Corps and Money Savings: What to Know
Business Structures

CPA Mark Kohler explains the connection between business structures and tax savings.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs: Protect Your Home and Your Business
Ready to Launch

CPA Mark Kohler offers a simple way to think about protecting your assets.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
