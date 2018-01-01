Auction
Walt Disney
Walt Disney's Signed Will, Animation Trove Go Up for Auction
Walt Disney fans can buy a piece of history on Friday.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
Verizon, AT&T Set to Make Final Round of Bids for Yahoo Web Assets
The biggest U.S. wireless carrier is seeking to challenge the second largest U.S. wireless provider in the third round of bidding.
Culture
J.K. Rowling's Chair Fetches Eye-Popping Amount at Auction
The author used the chair to write the first two Harry Potter books.
Yahoo!
Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Launches Proxy Fight to Remove Yahoo Board
Starboard, which owns an estimated 1.7 percent of Yahoo, said it would nominate nine candidates as possible replacements.
Google Glass
Google Glass Enterprise Version Spotted on eBay
A San Francisco pawn shop is selling the new iteration of Google Glass, and you're going to have to pay a lot more than the Glass Explorer version to get your hands on it.
Auction
Simpsons Co-Creator's Memorabilia Is Going to Auction
The auction house anticipates that the sale of Sam Simon's collection will bring in more than $10 million.
Bankruptcy
In Auction for RadioShack Name, Highest Bid Stands at $15 Million
The auction also includes the bankrupt electronic retailer's customer data.
Innovation
Historic Papers From This Famous Scientist Were Hidden...Where?
Sometimes even the smartest people do the darndest things.
Business of History
Vintage Apple 1 Computer Auctioned Off for Record-Setting $905,000
The previous record price for the Apple 1, which many credit with ushering in a whole new era of personal computing, was $671,400.
Business of History
One of Apple's Very First Computers Expected to Fetch $400,000 at Auction
Launched in 1976, the Apple 1 motherboard was invented by Steve Wozniak in Steve Jobs' family garage.
Ecommerce
Sotheby's Joins Up With eBay to Bring Rarefied Fine Art to Digital Masses
The move signals a democratization of the uber-elite art and collectibles market, as well as growing consumer confidence in online shopping.