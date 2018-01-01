Board of Directors

You'll Cringe at These 10 Terrible Excuses for Why Companies Don't Have Women on Their Boards of Directors
Gender Bias

You'll Cringe at These 10 Terrible Excuses for Why Companies Don't Have Women on Their Boards of Directors

'All the 'good' women have already been snapped up,' and other cop-outs.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
If You Want a Good Relationship With Your Board, You Need to Ask These Questions
Board of Directors

If You Want a Good Relationship With Your Board, You Need to Ask These Questions

These are the top five questions founders don't ask their boards, but should.
Elena L. Botelho and Kim R. Powell | 5 min read
A Bad Board of Directors Can Ruin Your Company -- Here's How to Make Sure It Doesn't Happen to You
Board of Directors

A Bad Board of Directors Can Ruin Your Company -- Here's How to Make Sure It Doesn't Happen to You

Make sure advisors truly understand your vision and business and bring real value.
Neal Dempsey | 6 min read
How We Increased Gender Diversity In Our Boardroom
Workplace Diversity

How We Increased Gender Diversity In Our Boardroom

The step-by-step playbook we used to find our newest board member.
Max Yoder | 8 min read
What You Should Know Before Joining a Board
Board of Directors

What You Should Know Before Joining a Board

The chairman of the board and co-founder of Signature Bank sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss his career and his advice for people considering joining a board.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Corporate Boards Should be Demanding Management Answer These 5 Questions About Company Culture
Toxic Workplace

Corporate Boards Should be Demanding Management Answer These 5 Questions About Company Culture

Toxic cultures of rampant harassment and exclusion result when boards are so focused on profit that they don't care how the money is made.
Nithya Das | 5 min read
You Can Persist Through Tough Times by Reminding Yourself Everything Is Cyclical
Leadership

You Can Persist Through Tough Times by Reminding Yourself Everything Is Cyclical

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy has had a successful career in tech. Her latest venture makes it easier for corporate boards to bring more women to the table.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
5 Reasons Why Even Small Companies Need a Board of Directors
Board of Directors

5 Reasons Why Even Small Companies Need a Board of Directors

A board can help you save on taxes, stay accountable and make better decisions for your business.
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
5 Ways the Best Board Members Will Add Value to Your Startup
Board of Directors

5 Ways the Best Board Members Will Add Value to Your Startup

Take into account the positive impact your potential board can bring you after the transaction. That's when the real fun begins.
Arie Abecassis | 5 min read
Want to Take Your Business to the Next Level? Consider Establishing a Board of Directors.
Board of Directors

Want to Take Your Business to the Next Level? Consider Establishing a Board of Directors.

Sound advice from a strong board with intimate knowledge of your business can be invaluable to good business strategy and operations.
Michael Butler | 5 min read
