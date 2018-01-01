Board of Directors
Board of Directors
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Boards sometimes overlook a prime member of their audience: the person on the receiving end.
More From This Topic
Gender Bias
You'll Cringe at These 10 Terrible Excuses for Why Companies Don't Have Women on Their Boards of Directors
'All the 'good' women have already been snapped up,' and other cop-outs.
Board of Directors
If You Want a Good Relationship With Your Board, You Need to Ask These Questions
These are the top five questions founders don't ask their boards, but should.
Board of Directors
A Bad Board of Directors Can Ruin Your Company -- Here's How to Make Sure It Doesn't Happen to You
Make sure advisors truly understand your vision and business and bring real value.
Workplace Diversity
How We Increased Gender Diversity In Our Boardroom
The step-by-step playbook we used to find our newest board member.
Board of Directors
What You Should Know Before Joining a Board
The chairman of the board and co-founder of Signature Bank sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss his career and his advice for people considering joining a board.
Toxic Workplace
Corporate Boards Should be Demanding Management Answer These 5 Questions About Company Culture
Toxic cultures of rampant harassment and exclusion result when boards are so focused on profit that they don't care how the money is made.
Leadership
You Can Persist Through Tough Times by Reminding Yourself Everything Is Cyclical
Sukhinder Singh Cassidy has had a successful career in tech. Her latest venture makes it easier for corporate boards to bring more women to the table.
Board of Directors
5 Reasons Why Even Small Companies Need a Board of Directors
A board can help you save on taxes, stay accountable and make better decisions for your business.
Board of Directors
5 Ways the Best Board Members Will Add Value to Your Startup
Take into account the positive impact your potential board can bring you after the transaction. That's when the real fun begins.
Board of Directors
Want to Take Your Business to the Next Level? Consider Establishing a Board of Directors.
Sound advice from a strong board with intimate knowledge of your business can be invaluable to good business strategy and operations.