Brain Break

5 Smart Ways to Do More in Less Time
Time Management

5 Smart Ways to Do More in Less Time

To beat the competition in half the hours, increase your output and your impact by working smarter.
Blake Snow | 4 min read
7 Simple Ways to Get Into a Flow State When Writing
Creativity

7 Simple Ways to Get Into a Flow State When Writing

Don't let writer's block hold you back. Listen to your body and mind so you can perform at your best.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
GoPro Accidentally Left In Path of Lava and Incredible Footage Survives
Brain Break

GoPro Accidentally Left In Path of Lava and Incredible Footage Survives

Check out the video that is burning up the internet. (Sorry.)
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
5 Things Professionals Should Do to Reduce Their Screen-Related Risk of ADHD and Dementia
Lifestyle

5 Things Professionals Should Do to Reduce Their Screen-Related Risk of ADHD and Dementia

Both ailments seem related for some of us to the excessive amount of "screen time" we're subjecting our brains to.
Lori Russell-Chapin | 6 min read
5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable
Brain Science

5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable

Perspective is the solution to nine-to-five tedium. Science has suggestions for changing yours.
Jon Levy | 4 min read
5 Progressive Ways to Reduce Stress and Increase Productivity
Stress Management

5 Progressive Ways to Reduce Stress and Increase Productivity

The work environment you create for yourself and your employees can be a source of either inspiration or dread.
Manish Dudharejia | 6 min read
A 'Week-Day Hack' That Makes It Look Like You Work Long Hours
Managing Employees

A 'Week-Day Hack' That Makes It Look Like You Work Long Hours

The best bosses arrive early, stay late and leave in the middle.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 5 min read
Jack Black Really Wants You To Have a Soccer Ball Phone
Project Grow

Jack Black Really Wants You To Have a Soccer Ball Phone

The comedian was joined by the likes of Will Arnett, Adam Pally and Sarah Silverman in this parody commercial for Howler magazine.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
6 Ways Stephen King Can Improve Your Business Writing
Writing

6 Ways Stephen King Can Improve Your Business Writing

The modern master of suspense has sold more than 400 million books. His advice can inspire leaders to become stronger communicators.
Aaron Haynes | 6 min read
Watch This Guy Try, Fail and Eventually Succeed to Build His Own Functioning Iron Man Suit
Brain Break

Watch This Guy Try, Fail and Eventually Succeed to Build His Own Functioning Iron Man Suit

UK inventor Richard Browning documented his attempts to fly like a superhero with six kerosene-powered jets strapped to his body. What could go wrong?
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
