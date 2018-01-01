Campaign

The Best and Worst Franchise Marketing Campaigns of 2015
Here are the campaigns that made us cringe, chuckle and, at times, collectively facepalm.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
The 1 Thing Your Crowdfunding Campaign Must Have
'Campaigns with video raise 115 percent more money than ones without,' says crowdfunding expert Sally Outlaw.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
If You Don't Build Relationships, Nothing Else Matters
Making the sale and earning a vote require the same skills and personal touch. Here are nine steps that will help you do either.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Anchor Babies? What Really Matters in U.S. Presidential Race.
There are the only 9 issues that truly matter in the presidential campaign, and we need to address them now.
Steve Tobak | 6 min read
The Celebs Who Lashed Out at NYC's Mayor Over the Uber Cap
Ashton Kutcher, Neil Patrick Harris and Kate Upton weren't happy with Bill de Blasio's attack on the ride-sharing company.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
5 Tips for a Killer Email Campaign
Don't leave your success up to chance. Smart techniques can get you the results you want -- every time.
Eric Krattenstein | 4 min read
From Startup to the White House: 3 Key Campaign Trail Lessons for Entrepreneurs
President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign chief shares what made the operation a resounding success.
Henry De Sio | 4 min read
How You Compete Matters More Than Winning Or Losing
Do you operate on faith, or fear? When you play dirty and smear the competition, you can end up shutting down future opportunities.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
Want to Create the Holy Grail of Mailing Lists? Follow These 5 Tips.
Entrepreneurs looking to create a successful email campaign must have a top-notch mailing list.
Craig Simpson | 6 min read
Your Direct Mail May Go Directly in the Trash If You Make These 4 Mistakes
These pitfalls will cost you money and not earn you sales, and worse, may make you look bad to potential customers.
Craig Simpson | 6 min read
