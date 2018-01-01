Clothing Business

More From This Topic

Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Enforce a Summertime Dress Code
Business Attire

Defining "appropriate'' dress to everyone's satisfaction is a challenge.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
How This Founder Started Her Apron Empire With $300
Project Grow

Hedley & Bennett founder Ellen Bennett sat down with Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
Jen A. Miller | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur Went From Caddie to Golf Apparel Icon
Starting a Business

John Ashworth recognized a gap in the market -- transitional apparel to comfortably go from the links to a night out on the town.
Business & Burgers | 2 min read
How This Clothing Entrepreneur Engages With Customers as His Brands Grow
Starting a Business

Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker sits down with Bobby Kim about launching his streetwear lines.
Jen A. Miller | 2 min read
4 Companies Profiting From Trump's Unpopularity
Entrepreneurs

You can send tiny gloves to the president.
Nadya Khoja | 4 min read
Who Will Win the Top-Selling Jersey in the NFL?
Ready for Anything

Sports merchandise powerhouse Fanatics is keeping score.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Passionate Entrepreneurs Can Find Success Even in the Sock Business
Entrepreneurs

Four "sockpreneurs" combined their diverse skills to create an out-of-the box business idea.
Jonathan Long | 3 min read
How One Swimsuit Designer Hopes to Fix Fit
100 Brilliant Companies

Jude Al-Khalil is making waves in the swimwear market with Bikyni.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read
This High-Tech Underwear Could Help Girls Around the Globe
100 Brilliant Companies

How one woman is rethinking menstruation maintenance with Thinx
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 3 min read
Why These 5 Franchises Stand Out From the Crowd
Franchises

In a market full of copycats, these franchises each have something different that sets them apart.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
