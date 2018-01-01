Comcast
Small Business Saturday
Make the Most of Small Business Saturday and Kick Off the Holiday Season!
Watch Food Network star and entrepreneur Robert Irvine and learn how to think bigger about leveraging this holiday and using tech to better serve your customers and get insights that will help you grow.
Net Neutrality
FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions
Some net neutrality advocates have expressed concerns over the potential of companies' programs to harm innovation.
Comcast
Comcast Founder Ralph Roberts Dies at 95
Roberts founded Comcast in 1963.
Acquisitions
Charter Communications to Buy Time Warner Cable for $56 Billion
The deal combines the third and second largest U.S. cable operators to better compete against market leader Comcast Corp.
Mark Cuban
Why Mark Cuban Thinks the Comcast-Time Warner Cable Deal Fell Apart
The feisty billionaire investor and 'Shark Tank' star sounded off about the failed mega merger on Twitter and -- no surprise -- he's pointing the finger at the FCC.
Customer Service
Here We Go Again: Comcast Changes Another Customer's Name to Something Super Offensive.
If you don't offend enough the first time, try, try again.
Comcast
Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown
The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Customer Service
Comcast Apparently Gets Customer Fired, Breaks Every Rule of Business
This may be the most outrageous example of bad customer service you'll ever hear.
Customer Service
This Might Be the Most Infuriating Customer Service Call Ever
No one likes losing business, but that doesn't mean you should berate your customers.
Technology
Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal
It's official. The disruptive broadcast TV streaming service is finished.
Television
Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently
While cable TV and high-speed Internet are basic necessities for many of us, we aren't happy with the service we get.