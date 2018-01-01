Comcast

FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions
Net Neutrality

FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions

Some net neutrality advocates have expressed concerns over the potential of companies' programs to harm innovation.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Comcast Founder Ralph Roberts Dies at 95
Comcast

Comcast Founder Ralph Roberts Dies at 95

Roberts founded Comcast in 1963.
Chris Matthews | 1 min read
Charter Communications to Buy Time Warner Cable for $56 Billion
Acquisitions

Charter Communications to Buy Time Warner Cable for $56 Billion

The deal combines the third and second largest U.S. cable operators to better compete against market leader Comcast Corp.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why Mark Cuban Thinks the Comcast-Time Warner Cable Deal Fell Apart
Mark Cuban

Why Mark Cuban Thinks the Comcast-Time Warner Cable Deal Fell Apart

The feisty billionaire investor and 'Shark Tank' star sounded off about the failed mega merger on Twitter and -- no surprise -- he's pointing the finger at the FCC.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Here We Go Again: Comcast Changes Another Customer's Name to Something Super Offensive.
Customer Service

Here We Go Again: Comcast Changes Another Customer's Name to Something Super Offensive.

If you don't offend enough the first time, try, try again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown
Comcast

Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown

The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Comcast Apparently Gets Customer Fired, Breaks Every Rule of Business
Customer Service

Comcast Apparently Gets Customer Fired, Breaks Every Rule of Business

This may be the most outrageous example of bad customer service you'll ever hear.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
This Might Be the Most Infuriating Customer Service Call Ever
Customer Service

This Might Be the Most Infuriating Customer Service Call Ever

No one likes losing business, but that doesn't mean you should berate your customers.
Wendy Frink | 2 min read
Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal
Technology

Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal

It's official. The disruptive broadcast TV streaming service is finished.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently
Television

Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently

While cable TV and high-speed Internet are basic necessities for many of us, we aren't happy with the service we get.
Herb Weisbaum | 4 min read
