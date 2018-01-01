Currency

The Risks of Starting a Bitcoin-Based Business
Bitcoin

The Risks of Starting a Bitcoin-Based Business

Bitcoin entrepreneurs don't often openly discuss the gambles they're taking. In this telling clip, they do, revealing the risks that worry them.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Can One Man and an Indiegogo Campaign Save a Country?
Crowdfunding

Can One Man and an Indiegogo Campaign Save a Country?

Tired of political posturing, a Londoner hopes to bail out Greece using the power of the people.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
What Is the Future of Bitcoin?
Bitcoin

What Is the Future of Bitcoin?

Game-changing or not, the cryptocurrency is anything but a joke to a growing number of entrepreneurs.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The Next $10 Bill Will Feature a Woman
Currency

The Next $10 Bill Will Feature a Woman

Set for release in 2020, the note will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Is Bitcoin Speculative Foolery or a Financial Services Breakthrough?
Virtual Currency

Is Bitcoin Speculative Foolery or a Financial Services Breakthrough?

The author of 'The Bitcoin Big Bang' on what entrepreneurs need to know about the budding digital currency.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Microsoft Profit Falls on Sluggish Demand for Windows
Microsoft

Microsoft Profit Falls on Sluggish Demand for Windows

The tech company also struggled with the impact of the strong U.S. dollar.
Reuters | 2 min read
Bitstamp Expected to Resume Trading Within Hours
Bitstamp

Bitstamp Expected to Resume Trading Within Hours

The Bitcoin exchange, which shut down following a security breach, says it will begin trading the virtual currency again within the next day or so.
Reuters | 2 min read
Bitcoin Named Worst-Performing Currency of 2014
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Named Worst-Performing Currency of 2014

Bitcoin's awareness and adoption grew by leaps and bounds this year, but its value did the opposite, plummeting by more than 56 percent.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
World Set to End Year in Brittle Economic State
Economic Conditions

World Set to End Year in Brittle Economic State

Factory activity is shrinking in China, euro zone business growth remains weak and emerging market giant Russia is in a spiraling currency crisis.
Reuters | 5 min read
Microsoft Is Now the Largest Company in the World to Accept Bitcoin
Bitcoin

Microsoft Is Now the Largest Company in the World to Accept Bitcoin

When Bill Gates boosts Bitcoin, Microsoft listens.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
