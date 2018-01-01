Customer Service Management
Business Failure
8 Telltale Signs Your Company Is Going Under
Boundless optimism is required to launch a business but a steady grip on reality is required to stay in business.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
The Secret to Getting Repeat Customers
Follow these tips for providing excellent customer service, a must-have for any successful business.
Comcast
Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown
The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Ready for Anything
This Strategy, Used by the Red Sox, Can Elevate You Above the Competition
What can you do to avoid the trap of a price war? One simple thing: hit the road and gather customer feedback.
Management
The 2-Step Process for Excellent Customer Service
Implement this system to get customers raving about your business.
Internet of Things
The Internet of Things Demands That Customer Service Catch Up
The winning companies will figure out how to deliver a seamless and exceptional experience that satisfies users -- before they even ask for it.
Customer Service
Customer-Service Lessons to Glean From Comcast's Snafu
Make your client-support process a win for all involved, not excluding those answering the phones.
Customer Service
What Kind of Trees Are the Customers You're Serving?
Client service is something that should be cultivated from the inception of a company -- not considered a form of damage control.
Customer Support
Customer Support Is as Easy as 1, 2, 3
Resource-constrained startups short on cash can implement a lean response strategy that turns consumers into advocates.
Ready for Anything
4 Common Customer-Service Obstacles (And How to Fix Them)
Customer service can make or break a company. Don't fall into the trap of delivering sub-par service, which could result in your company's future going down the drain.
Customer Loyalty
When the Self-Service Customer Smiles
Cater to the user of remote or electronic services while inspiring loyalty and a sense of partnership