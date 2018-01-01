Discomfort

More From This Topic

How Entrepreneurs Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable
Discomfort

How Entrepreneurs Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable

Countless entrepreneurs, from Richard Branson to Mark Zuckerberg, have professed the importance of pushing yourself past your "comfort zone."
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Fight Procrastination by Reading This Article Right Now
Procrastination

Fight Procrastination by Reading This Article Right Now

Understanding why you put off certain tasks is key to breaking your procrastination habit.
Jeff Shore | 3 min read
5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace
Work Spaces

5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace

You don't have to be Hemingway to know that a clean, well-lighted place controls the quality of what goes on within it.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Study Says People Get Turned On by Touching a Robot's Privates
Robots

Study Says People Get Turned On by Touching a Robot's Privates

Though it's not always and necessarily sexual arousal.
Mariella Moon | 3 min read
The Air You Breathe at Work May Be Slowing You Down
Productivity

The Air You Breathe at Work May Be Slowing You Down

The culprit is carbon dioxide, according to a series of studies since 2012.
Anne Fisher | 3 min read
4 Tips for Working Comfortably at Your Desk
Office Space

4 Tips for Working Comfortably at Your Desk

It is important to feel comfortable at your office in order to increase your efficiency and protect your health.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read
Discomfort Is What You Feel When You're Growing
Success

Discomfort Is What You Feel When You're Growing

Science assures us that we learn, grow and change the most when we are dealing with what's unfamiliar.
Tasha Eurich | 6 min read
Flying Economy Stinks. Here Are Some Ways – Crazy and Otherwise –That People Want to Make It Better.
Travel

Flying Economy Stinks. Here Are Some Ways – Crazy and Otherwise –That People Want to Make It Better.

They range from redesigning the way we board, to redesigning the cabin and seats themselves.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
5 Ways to Build the Resilience You Need to Succeed
Resilience

5 Ways to Build the Resilience You Need to Succeed

Every career includes setbacks and even disasters. Prepare yourself while times are good.
Gib Mason | 4 min read
5 Sacrifices Every Entrepreneur Must Make
Entrepreneurship

5 Sacrifices Every Entrepreneur Must Make

Business is, at its core, a give-and-take process. The more you invest, and the more you're willing to part with, the more you'll reap in rewards in kind.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.