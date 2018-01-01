Earnings Reports

Are You Leaving Hidden Profits on the Table? Here Are the 4 Areas to Examine.
Are You Leaving Hidden Profits on the Table? Here Are the 4 Areas to Examine.

How much money did you lose last year that you could still be hanging on to?
Michael Hamrick | 10 min read
15 Crazy Facts About Walmart's History and Where It's Headed Next
15 Crazy Facts About Walmart's History and Where It's Headed Next

Here's what you need to know about the world's largest private-sector employer.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
5 Stats That Show Snap May Be Turning Its Struggling Business Around
5 Stats That Show Snap May Be Turning Its Struggling Business Around

Facebook may have copied some of Snapchat's features, but the newer app that's been embraced by a younger demographic is still growing.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
If You Still Call Amazon an Online Retailer, Here's One More Reason to Stop
If You Still Call Amazon an Online Retailer, Here's One More Reason to Stop

It depends heavily on its cloud business, not ecommerce.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Paypal's Profit Surges on Growth in Transactions and New Users
Paypal's Profit Surges on Growth in Transactions and New Users

The company, which is facing increasing competition from rival digital payment services by Apple, Samsung and Square, is tying up with retailers, airlines and other companies to drive growth
Reuters | 2 min read
Facebook Smashes Revenue Expectations as Mobile Ad Sales Surge
Facebook Smashes Revenue Expectations as Mobile Ad Sales Surge

It also announced it will create a new class of non-voting shares in a move aimed at letting Mark Zuckerberg give away his wealth without relinquishing control of the social media juggernaut he founded.
Reuters | 4 min read
Nintendo Pins Hopes on Smartphone Games and New Console to Boost Profits
Nintendo Pins Hopes on Smartphone Games and New Console to Boost Profits

Its first mobile title launched in March, Miitomo, was more of a social networking application, leaving investors and fans awaiting games based on bestselling franchises such as 'Super Mario Bros.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Despite Wall Street's Lack of Confidence, Jack Dorsey Insists He's the Right Person to Run Twitter
Despite Wall Street's Lack of Confidence, Jack Dorsey Insists He's the Right Person to Run Twitter

'We've never had more focus as a company, as a development team. I want to make sure that Twitter is the place that you check first thing to start your day,' he said.
Julia Boorstin | 5 min read
More Buyers and Stubhub Help eBay Beat Earnings Expectations
More Buyers and Stubhub Help eBay Beat Earnings Expectations

The ecommerce company has been executing its plan to offer a bigger selection of products, new brands and more small-business sellers on its platform.
Reuters | 2 min read
Twitter's User Growth Stalls, Revenue Comes Up Short
Twitter's User Growth Stalls, Revenue Comes Up Short

The company's shares have more than halved in value since co-founder Jack Dorsey returned as CEO in July.
Reuters | 2 min read
