Hollywood

Meet the Tech Companies That Went for Oscar Gold
Amazon and Google could add Oscar winner to their list of achievements.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
What Hollywood Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Life in the Spotlight
Learn what Hollywood knows about developing a social profile to improve your chances of success.
Craig Corbett | 6 min read
Jennifer Lawrence to Play Elizabeth Holmes in New Movie About Theranos
Adam McKay will direct the upcoming medical drama based on the blood-testing company.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Tommy Chong Could Have Easily Gone 'Up in Smoke,' But He's Still Making Millions

We visited the world's most famous stoner at his gorgeous California home to chat about his first medical marijuana venture. And, boy, was the Chonger feisty.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Meet the Franchisor Offering Manly Pedicures
A clubhouse atmosphere sets a men's grooming salon apart.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
5 Golden Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'Entourage'
The HBO series about a bunch of dudes trying to make it in Hollywood can teach something to aspiring business owners.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Selena, Resurrected Via Hologram, Is Slated to Kick Off a 2018 Tour
There will be new music, though it's not yet clear how.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Remembering Mr. Spock: 10 of Leonard Nimoy's Most Memorable Quotes
The actor and philanthropist known the world over for his portrayal of Mr. Spock on 'Star Trek' indeed did live long and prosper. Here are words to remember him by.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Microsoft Nails All But 4 of 24 Oscar Predictions
And the statue for best data-driven Academy Award predictions goes to...Bing.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
With Obama Interviews, Three YouTube Stars Are About to Get a Lot More Famous
Bethany Mota, GloZell and Hank Green will host one-on-one interviews with the president next week following his State of the Union address.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
