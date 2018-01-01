Infrastructure

Cuban to Trump: The U.S. Needs to Invest in Robotics to 'Win'
Mark Cuban

The 'Shark Tank' investor writes in a blog post that the government should spend $100 billion to create and build robots.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
These Entrepreneurs Hope to Use Garbage to Change the Way America Grows its Food
Agribusiness

California Safe Soil's technology turns organic food waste into an ultra-nutritious crop fertilizer.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
This May Be the World's First Functioning 3-D Printed Building
3-D Printing

The one-storey prototype building in Dubai, with floorspace of about 2,700 square feet, used a 20-foot by 120-foot by 40-foot printer.
Reuters | 2 min read
Innovation Inhibitors Include Dependency on New Infrastructure and Investor Risk Tolerance
Innovation

Be aware that attempting innovation in certain times and places is extremely risky.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
The 5 Hidden Costs of Building a Mobile App
Mobile Apps

The expense of creating a mobile app doesn't have much to do with its actual features but more so with the infrastructure required to build them.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
What 'They' Are Not Telling You: The Downsides of the 'Internet of Things'
Internet of Things

Sure, it's great to contemplate a cool, "connected" toaster; but have you considered the upheavals ahead?
Dan T Pickett | 4 min read
Greater National Competitiveness Doesn't Lead to More Entrepreneurship
Economics

Nations that are more competitive have less of their adult-age population in the process of starting or running new businesses.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Can You Guess the 'Smartest' City in the World?
Smart Devices

By 'smartest,' we mean most digitally connected and efficient.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Persistence and Planning Is Needed to Reach That 5-Year Milestone
Growing a Business

With dismal business failure rates, follow these five ways to help your company celebrate half a decade of operation.
Zach Cutler | 4 min read
How the Cloud Could Huff and Puff and Blow Your Business Down
Cloud Computing

Cloud-based companies that scale fast may reach a point when their infrastructure won't be able to support them.
Mark Stockford | 6 min read
