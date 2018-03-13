Interview Questions
5 Questions Billionaires Ask Prospective Employees
More From This Topic
How Authenticity and Smart Questions Will Help You Get the Job
While They Interview You for the Job, You Need to be Interviewing Them as a Potential Employer
How to Answer Interview Questions Like Donald Trump and Barack Obama
If You Want a Better Answer, Ask a Better Question
Are You Making These Common Job Interview Mistakes?
5 Creative Interview Questions to Ask Job Applicants
Never Go to a Job Interview Unprepared for This One Question
The One Question Burger King's CEO Asks Job Candidates Is Much Harder Than You Would Think
The Interview Question That Employers Should Stop Asking
The 10 Most Careless Interview Mistakes You Should Avoid
Whether you are interviewing a candidate for a job, or being interviewed for a job yourself, it’s important for entrepreneurs -- and entrepreneurs-to-be -- to be prepared. Interview questions are asked to screen a potential candidate by targeting work history and job responsibilities, as well as person’s personality and behavior. While there’s a variety of potential interview questions and styles, the goal is to gather the necessary information in order to make an informed hiring decision.