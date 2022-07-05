Making a change

Living

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

Bradley Hook

Bradley Hook

Diversity

What Industry Leaders Are Doing to Show Support for Diversity

If your organization has yet to send a message or make a statement about human issues affecting diversity, it's not too late.

Julie Kratz

Thought Leaders

Why a Purpose-Driven Business Is the Real Key to Success

Corporate success is no longer measured just in dollars and cents. Investors, employees and customers alike are all paying closer attention to non-financial factors like environmental, social and governance standards.

Louis Têtu

Louis Têtu

Health & Wellness

How Technology Can Help You Cross Health (and a Few Other Things) Off Your List

Of all the "top things entrepreneurs must to do to be successful," only one can help you be successful at all of them: your health. And when you use to technology to get your health on track, it will also help you cross a few dozen other "must-dos" off your list, too.

Humza Khan

Growing a Business

20 Thought-Provoking Journal Prompts to Help With Your Success

How putting pen to paper can fast-track your personal growth.

Tiffany Hoxie

Tiffany Hoxie