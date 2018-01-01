Merchandising

More From This Topic

What the Band 'Fall Out Boy' Taught Me About Growing a Business
Grow Your Business

What the Band 'Fall Out Boy' Taught Me About Growing a Business

Lessons in marketing innovation from a rock band and how they can help your business grow.
Chris Cornell | 5 min read
Paris' Madeleine & Gustave Is the Epitome of a Calm, Cool and Collected Retail Space
Entrepreneur Network

Paris' Madeleine & Gustave Is the Epitome of a Calm, Cool and Collected Retail Space

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how this French home furnishings store combines ambiance and interaction to make customers stay.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
With $40 Million in Fresh Funding, Tastemade Is Building a Digital Food Dynasty
Digital Media

With $40 Million in Fresh Funding, Tastemade Is Building a Digital Food Dynasty

To date, the online video network focused on food, travel and lifestyle-related content, has raised $80.3 million.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
This Designer Water-Bottle Startup Is Making Millions Thanks to a Shrewd Merchandising Strategy
Merchandising

This Designer Water-Bottle Startup Is Making Millions Thanks to a Shrewd Merchandising Strategy

BKR water bottles are sold on the beauty floors of department stores internationally, and marketed as fashion accessories.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
The Marketing, Merchandising and Mainstreaming of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
Fifty Shades of Grey

The Marketing, Merchandising and Mainstreaming of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

How businesses and big box stores are planning to cash in.
Daniel Bukszpan | 5 min read
5 High-Powered Animal Celebrities Who Earn More Than You Do
Celebrities

5 High-Powered Animal Celebrities Who Earn More Than You Do

In the wake of swirling reports about Grumpy Cat's enormous earnings, we thought we'd check in on a few other animal celebrities who have managed to not just cultivate an Internet following, but cash in on it.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Sochi Organizers Did a Terrible Job Stocking Olympic Souvenirs
Ready for Anything

Sochi Organizers Did a Terrible Job Stocking Olympic Souvenirs

Olympic spectators are grumbling that Sochi merchandise is both hard to come by and severely overpriced at this year's Games.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Spotify Musicians Can Now Sell Merchandise on Their Artist Pages
Technology

Spotify Musicians Can Now Sell Merchandise on Their Artist Pages

Hoping to improve its artist relations, Spotify is letting musicians sell merchandise through their profile pages without taking a commission.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
7 Tips to Create Winning Window Displays
Starting a Business

7 Tips to Create Winning Window Displays

How to design windows that will command attention and lure shoppers into your store.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
7 Layout Secrets of the Big Retail Chains
Starting a Business

7 Layout Secrets of the Big Retail Chains

The right design and displays can steer customers to more merchandise and keep them shopping longer.
Carol Tice | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.