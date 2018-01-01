Merchandising
Sports
5 Sales Lessons From Vendors Hawking World Series Merch Outside Fenway Park
Here's what these master marketers have learned in the trenches.
More From This Topic
Grow Your Business
What the Band 'Fall Out Boy' Taught Me About Growing a Business
Lessons in marketing innovation from a rock band and how they can help your business grow.
Entrepreneur Network
Paris' Madeleine & Gustave Is the Epitome of a Calm, Cool and Collected Retail Space
Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how this French home furnishings store combines ambiance and interaction to make customers stay.
Digital Media
With $40 Million in Fresh Funding, Tastemade Is Building a Digital Food Dynasty
To date, the online video network focused on food, travel and lifestyle-related content, has raised $80.3 million.
Merchandising
This Designer Water-Bottle Startup Is Making Millions Thanks to a Shrewd Merchandising Strategy
BKR water bottles are sold on the beauty floors of department stores internationally, and marketed as fashion accessories.
Fifty Shades of Grey
The Marketing, Merchandising and Mainstreaming of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
How businesses and big box stores are planning to cash in.
Celebrities
5 High-Powered Animal Celebrities Who Earn More Than You Do
In the wake of swirling reports about Grumpy Cat's enormous earnings, we thought we'd check in on a few other animal celebrities who have managed to not just cultivate an Internet following, but cash in on it.
Ready for Anything
Sochi Organizers Did a Terrible Job Stocking Olympic Souvenirs
Olympic spectators are grumbling that Sochi merchandise is both hard to come by and severely overpriced at this year's Games.
Technology
Spotify Musicians Can Now Sell Merchandise on Their Artist Pages
Hoping to improve its artist relations, Spotify is letting musicians sell merchandise through their profile pages without taking a commission.
Starting a Business
7 Tips to Create Winning Window Displays
How to design windows that will command attention and lure shoppers into your store.
Starting a Business
7 Layout Secrets of the Big Retail Chains
The right design and displays can steer customers to more merchandise and keep them shopping longer.