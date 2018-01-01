New Jersey

New Jersey Photographer Often Provokes Tears of Joy at Her Boutique Family Portrait Studio
Former freelance photographer Brittany DeMaio gets to create moving moments for parents and kids full-time at her Little Nest Portraits franchise.
Erin Schultz | 6 min read
Teacher Gets to Keep Job Despite Being Tardy 111 Times in Two Years
Be glad you don't have this guy working for you.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
This Company Is Bringing Customers Savings by Being the Costco of Small Businesses
Jet is out to reinvent pricing for online shopping.
Jonathan Blum | 4 min read
After Year-Long Ban, Tesla Is Back in New Jersey
The direct sales model triumphs in the Garden State.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchise Players: How I Opened 20 Jersey Mike's Subs in Three Years
This former Domino's Pizza driver plans to open 10 Jersey Mike's locations this year alone. Here's how he does it.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Why Hair Salons and Day Spas Fail
Every new business owner faces an uphill battle for survival. Find out what hurdles you might encounter in the salon/spa industry.
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 6 min read
Tesla's Direct-Sales Model Banned in New Jersey
In a victory for auto franchises, Tesla Motors has lost its right to sell vehicles in New Jersey.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Hurricane Sandy, One Year Later (Infographic)
Here's a visual look at Hurricane Sandy's devastation and what's happened since.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Hurricane Sandy and the Hard Lessons It Taught 3 Seafood Businesses
Locating a seafood restaurant by the water is a good idea, until a massive hurricane blows through. See how three hard-hit businesses are doing one year after the storm.
Cindy Augustine | 7 min read
Will Businesses Be Protected If Superstorms Like Sandy Strike Again?
Hard-hit cities have rolled out all sorts of business-recovery programs. We spoke with some of their mayors and small-business officials to get a peek at the details.
Neil Parmar | 5 min read

New Jersey is the most densely populated and third wealthiest U.S. state. New Jersey is home to a range of industries including pharmaceuticals, finance and telecommunications, as well as general manufacturing.

