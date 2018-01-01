Outlook

Microsoft Adds Battery Life, Business-Friendly Features to New Surface Tablets
Technology

Microsoft Adds Battery Life, Business-Friendly Features to New Surface Tablets

Faster, better battery life, improved kickstand: Microsoft's second-generation tablets seek to win over the increasingly on-the-go consumer.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Economists Optimistic Even As Sales Growth Slows
Ready for Anything

Economists Optimistic Even As Sales Growth Slows

A group of economists believe that U.S. economic growth is stable despite sales growth slowing in the second quarter, according to a new report.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Small-Business Owners: Working Harder, But Optimistic
Growth Strategies

Small-Business Owners: Working Harder, But Optimistic

More than seven in 10 small-business owners say they expect to generate more revenue in 2013 than they did last year.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Microsoft Integrates Outlook With Google Chat
Technology

Microsoft Integrates Outlook With Google Chat

Outlook users will now be able to use Google Talk without ever using Gmail.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
U.S. Small Businesses Expect Improved Sales Prospects (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

U.S. Small Businesses Expect Improved Sales Prospects (Infographic)

A new survey shows that entrepreneurs in the U.S. are optimistic about domestic business growth.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Business Owners Fed Up With Washington, But Many Are Optimistic on Their Prospects
Growth Strategies

Business Owners Fed Up With Washington, But Many Are Optimistic on Their Prospects

A survey of business owners found that nearly half are more confident than a year ago.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Microsoft Office for Mac Gets an Update
Technology

Microsoft Office for Mac Gets an Update

Mac users get access to new e-mail and better PC integration with an updated version of Microsoft's business software.
Jonathan Blum | 2 min read
