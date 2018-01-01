Reporters
SEO Tips
This Ingenious PR Strategy Will Improve Your SEO
Public relations isn't just for mega-brands: Small firms can build a following too, by substituting elbow grease for budget.
More From This Topic
Public Relations
How to Find and Approach the Right Reporters
Why pay for an ad when you can get immediate, widely read coverage in the media?
Jobs
Here Are the 10 Worst Jobs in America
The top spot on CareerCast.com's list goes to a profession close to our hearts.
Media Interview
How to Be the Entrepreneur Reporters Call First
You can't buy publicity as valuable as a favorable media interview. Make it easy for reporters and they'll call you again.
Interviewing
How to Nail a Media Interview
From researching to practicing, here are six interview tips.
Pitching
7 Things Reporters Wish PR Pros Would Do
With the holiday season in full swing, here are a few pitching behaviors on reporters' wish lists.
Public Relations
5 Criteria Journalists Use to Judge If Your Company is Newsworthy
That product unveiling you think is so thrilling is just more spam to the reporters you want to pay attention.
Public Relations
5 PR Hacks for Tech Companies
Without the right marketing and publicity efforts, target audiences may never learn about products and services companies are offering.
Public Relations
7 DIY Rules for When the Reporter Calls
You did the outreach. Now what do you do when someone responds?
Media Coverage
4 Requirements for Self-Serve Media Relations
Trying to generate attention for your company among reporters? It's not as easy as writing a pitch and pressing send.
Communications
These 4 Skills Distinguish the Best PR Advisers From the Good Ones
Lots of people can write your press releases when everything is fine but only the best can be relied upon in a crisis.