Ride Sharing

More From This Topic

Uber Partners with GM's Maven Car-sharing Program
Uber

Uber Partners with GM's Maven Car-sharing Program

The service will operate only in San Francisco for now.
Reuters | 2 min read
Toyota Invests in Car-sharing Service
Toyota

Toyota Invests in Car-sharing Service

Automakers have been scrambling to partner with tech firms to head off competition from self-driving cars and car sharing services that threaten to eventually trim demand for car ownership.
Reuters | 2 min read
Tesla Says It Will Roll Out Uber-Style Ride Services Program
Tesla

Tesla Says It Will Roll Out Uber-Style Ride Services Program

Car makers have rushed to invest in so-called mobility services, hoping to capture the potential trillions of dollars in revenue from selling both vehicles and such on-demand services.
Reuters | 3 min read
Lyft: Say Goodbye to Private Car Ownership by 2025
Lyft

Lyft: Say Goodbye to Private Car Ownership by 2025

John Zimmer sees ridesharing as 'the ultimate subscription service.'
Chloe Albanesius | 4 min read
Google Expands Nascent Ride-Sharing Service
Ride Sharing

Google Expands Nascent Ride-Sharing Service

The search giant plans to open its ride-sharing program to Waze app users in San Francisco this fall.
Reuters | 1 min read
Uber, Careem Suspend Services in UAE Capital
Uber

Uber, Careem Suspend Services in UAE Capital

A UAE newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that as many as 50 drivers for Uber and Careem had been arrested.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber to Let Londoners Book Journeys Weeks in Advance
Uber

Uber to Let Londoners Book Journeys Weeks in Advance

Uber users in London will be able to book journeys from 15 minutes to 30 days before they travel.
Reuters | 2 min read
Lyft Carpool Runs Out of Gas
Lyft

Lyft Carpool Runs Out of Gas

According to reports, not enough people were using Lyft's carpool service to make it worthwhile.
David Murphy | 2 min read
Uber Takes Legal Action Over New Rules in London
Uber

Uber Takes Legal Action Over New Rules in London

In recent months, the regulator has provided more detail including that drivers should have English reading and writing skills.
Reuters | 2 min read
Meet the Chinese Patriot Who Tamed Uber
Uber

Meet the Chinese Patriot Who Tamed Uber

Last week, Didi Chuxing bagged Uber's China business in a deal valuing the ride-hailing startup at $35 billion.
Reuters | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.