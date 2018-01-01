Ride Sharing
3 Things To Know
Elon Musk May Take Tesla Private. 3 Things to Know Today.
Uber
Uber Partners with GM's Maven Car-sharing Program
The service will operate only in San Francisco for now.
Toyota
Toyota Invests in Car-sharing Service
Automakers have been scrambling to partner with tech firms to head off competition from self-driving cars and car sharing services that threaten to eventually trim demand for car ownership.
Tesla
Tesla Says It Will Roll Out Uber-Style Ride Services Program
Car makers have rushed to invest in so-called mobility services, hoping to capture the potential trillions of dollars in revenue from selling both vehicles and such on-demand services.
Lyft
Lyft: Say Goodbye to Private Car Ownership by 2025
John Zimmer sees ridesharing as 'the ultimate subscription service.'
Ride Sharing
Google Expands Nascent Ride-Sharing Service
The search giant plans to open its ride-sharing program to Waze app users in San Francisco this fall.
Uber
Uber, Careem Suspend Services in UAE Capital
A UAE newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that as many as 50 drivers for Uber and Careem had been arrested.
Uber
Uber to Let Londoners Book Journeys Weeks in Advance
Uber users in London will be able to book journeys from 15 minutes to 30 days before they travel.
Lyft
Lyft Carpool Runs Out of Gas
According to reports, not enough people were using Lyft's carpool service to make it worthwhile.
Uber
Uber Takes Legal Action Over New Rules in London
In recent months, the regulator has provided more detail including that drivers should have English reading and writing skills.
Uber
Meet the Chinese Patriot Who Tamed Uber
Last week, Didi Chuxing bagged Uber's China business in a deal valuing the ride-hailing startup at $35 billion.