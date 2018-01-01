Safety

People Keep Walking Into Glass at Apple's Headquarters
Apple

Apple likes to use a lot of glass, but employees are walking into glass walls as there are apparently no markings on them.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Learn This Navy SEAL's Plan to Survive an Active Shooter Attack
Safety

As the nation mourns these horrific deaths, Brandon Webb shares vital safety advice.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
A Politician Is Trying to Stop Elon Musk From Selling Flamethrowers
Elon Musk

An assemblymember of the California State Legislature is worried about safety risks and fire hazards.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.
Chad Steelberg | 4 min read
This Pickle Company Bought a Robot -- But Not for the Reasons You'd Think
The Fix

One employee quitting led McClure's not only to hire a robot, but also to listen more carefully to its workers.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
6 Survival Skills for an Increasingly Dangerous World
Safety

First responders, law enforcement and military personnel train for the worst, and you should, too.
Maurice Freedman | 4 min read
Why Twitter's Latest Fumble Led to #WomenBoycottTwitter
Twitter

Twitter's handling of abuse is under fire once more after suspending actress Rose McGowan's account.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
9 Ways Your Office May Be Killing You
Workplace Wellness

You have been warned.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
When Hurricanes Harvey and Irma Struck, This App Hit the Top of the Charts. Here's What Its CEO Has Learned.
Safety

Zello's Bill Moore shares insights about how to support a spike in interest, especially in high stakes situations.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How High Is Too High to Drive? Law Enforcement Agencies Tackle Complex Issue.

A drug test that proves someone smoked marijuana three days ago doesn't prove they are impaired now.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
