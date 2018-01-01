Safety
Female Road Warriors: How to Protect Yourself When Traveling for Work
Follow these tips to stay safe while on the road.
Apple
People Keep Walking Into Glass at Apple's Headquarters
Apple likes to use a lot of glass, but employees are walking into glass walls as there are apparently no markings on them.
Safety
Learn This Navy SEAL's Plan to Survive an Active Shooter Attack
As the nation mourns these horrific deaths, Brandon Webb shares vital safety advice.
Elon Musk
A Politician Is Trying to Stop Elon Musk From Selling Flamethrowers
An assemblymember of the California State Legislature is worried about safety risks and fire hazards.
Artificial Intelligence
Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.
The Fix
This Pickle Company Bought a Robot -- But Not for the Reasons You'd Think
One employee quitting led McClure's not only to hire a robot, but also to listen more carefully to its workers.
Safety
6 Survival Skills for an Increasingly Dangerous World
First responders, law enforcement and military personnel train for the worst, and you should, too.
Why Twitter's Latest Fumble Led to #WomenBoycottTwitter
Twitter's handling of abuse is under fire once more after suspending actress Rose McGowan's account.
Workplace Wellness
9 Ways Your Office May Be Killing You
You have been warned.
Safety
When Hurricanes Harvey and Irma Struck, This App Hit the Top of the Charts. Here's What Its CEO Has Learned.
Zello's Bill Moore shares insights about how to support a spike in interest, especially in high stakes situations.
How High Is Too High to Drive? Law Enforcement Agencies Tackle Complex Issue.
A drug test that proves someone smoked marijuana three days ago doesn't prove they are impaired now.