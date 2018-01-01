Small Business Credit
business cycles
Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof
The financial crisis of 2007-2009 can tell the prescient business owner how to prepare for any downturn that may be on the horizon.
More From This Topic
Strategic Planning
Create Your Entrepreneur's Essential Backup Plan and Never Panic Again
Staying solvent at your current level is the key to taking your business to the next level.
applying for a job
Do Your Homework on Yourself: Background Checks for Business
Know what everyone else knows about you, and you won't be tripped up by an interview question.
Financing
Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them
Many small-business owners are stressed about cash flow because they don't understand how banks assess whether they're a good bet.
Small Business Growth
Good Surprises Are Likelier When You Plan for Them
Don't be so focused on what can go wrong that you aren't ready to seize the opportunity when things go better than anticipated.
Startup Financing
Funding Your Business: Building Credit and More
Even if you are dealing with less than perfect credit, there are more options than ever for entrepreneurs to fund their new businesses.
Small Business Credit
8 Ways to Get the Most From a Business Credit Card
Using a business credit card isn't just easier than getting a conventional back loan, it has many more benefits.
Small Business Financing
3 Common Credit Mistakes New Business Owners Make
When it comes to business credit, new business owners often don't recognize the mistakes they're making until it's too late.
Credit
10 Steps to Establish and Build Credit for Your New Startup
Good credit starts with something as simple as securing an EIN -- and paying your bills on time.
Small Businesses
How to Choose the Best Credit Card for Your Small Business
There is no one-size-fits all business credit card. To narrow your search, you must first understand what your specific needs are.
Credit Cards
4 Reasons You Need a New Credit Card for Your Business
Even if you never needed a loan before, establish business credit now, because you never know.