Surveys
Customer Service
Customer Experience Surveys? They Don't Have to be a Pain.
Here are some strategies for getting customers to offer up the information you really need, about their experience.
More From This Topic
Office Culture
The Work Perk That Matters More Than Free Food, Gym Equipment or an Open-Office Plan
Adobe's "Work in Progress" report will make you rethink what really motivates you in the office.
Polls
The Problem With Polling, Surveys and Opinion Is That People Fib
Trump's victory should be a wakeup call for anyone who makes a living peddling research, messaging and polling.
Market Research
To Find Your Ideal Client Begin With a Study of Yourself
Looking at your business and industry with fresh eyes is the best start to looking for new customers.
Ready for Anything
25 Ways to Make Your First Online Sale
Don't let the simple concept of a first sale mislead you. Obtaining that first customer can sometimes be a long, arduous battle. Here's how.
Marketing
Big-Company CEOs Out of Touch When It Comes to Facebook,Twitter
The leaders of large companies are mostly avoiding social media. And they're missing an opportunity for their company's brand.
Entrepreneurs
What's Eating Entrepreneurs Today
Small-business owners have a lot on their minds these days.
Growth Strategies
New CEO Success Buzzword: 'Openness'
Openness, transparency and employee empowerment have become key to business success, a survey of global CEOs say. Social media can help you unlock it.
Marketing
Social Media Users Are Squeakier Wheels When It Comes to Customer Service
Not convinced your business should provide customer service via social media? Turns out, social media users spend more when they receive great service.
Marketing
Women Are More Social -- When It Comes to Social Media, That Is
A new report shows women are the major players in social media. Time to tweak your marketing?