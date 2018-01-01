Thanksgiving
Gratitude
20 Wise Insights on Gratitude to Spark a Positive Mindset
Being grateful doesn't guarantee that you'll get more, only that you'll have enough.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all the good in your life, but these words of wisdom will remind you to keep these positive sentiments in mind all year round.
Thanksgiving
12 Ways to Steer the Conversation So Everyone Is Happy on Thanksgiving
Perhaps this year even more than most, it is important at Thanksgiving dinner to connect authentically with love and tolerance.
Thanksgiving
A Little Gratitude Can Go a Long Way
Thank all the helpful people in your life, personally and professionally.
Project Grow
25 Entrepreneurs, Including 2 Sharks, Share What They're Thankful For
Happy Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Is a Reminder to Appreciate Your Staff
See the good in everyone, and let them know how much you value them.
Happiness
Want to Feel Happier? Give Thanks All Year Round.
Acknowledging what we're grateful for makes us feel better.
Thanksgiving
How Meal-Kit Companies Prepped for Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals This Week
One company will ship 15,000 pounds of green beans this Thanksgiving.
Food
What's on the Menu of This Restaurant's $50,000 Thanksgiving Dinner?
Bust out your solid-gold Pilgrim hat and dig in!
Company Culture
5 Powerful Ways to Give Thanks to Your People
Showing appreciation to staff is appropriate during the holiday season but can be a great year-round practice.
Ready for Anything
A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up
Here's a snapshot of what to expect Nov. 24.
Thanksgiving is a national holiday that which occurs on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday is celebrated mainly in the United States and Canada, and many retailers and businesses use the holiday in their sales and marketing strategies. Two huge marketing events occur around Thanksgiving: Black Friday -- the Friday after Thanksgiving -- and Cyber Monday -- the Monday after Thanksgiving.