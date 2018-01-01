Thanksgiving

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all the good in your life, but these words of wisdom will remind you to keep these positive sentiments in mind all year round.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
12 Ways to Steer the Conversation So Everyone Is Happy on Thanksgiving
12 Ways to Steer the Conversation So Everyone Is Happy on Thanksgiving

Perhaps this year even more than most, it is important at Thanksgiving dinner to connect authentically with love and tolerance.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
A Little Gratitude Can Go a Long Way
A Little Gratitude Can Go a Long Way

Thank all the helpful people in your life, personally and professionally.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
25 Entrepreneurs, Including 2 Sharks, Share What They're Thankful For
25 Entrepreneurs, Including 2 Sharks, Share What They're Thankful For

Happy Thanksgiving!
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
Thanksgiving Is a Reminder to Appreciate Your Staff
Thanksgiving Is a Reminder to Appreciate Your Staff

See the good in everyone, and let them know how much you value them.
Paul White | 3 min read
Want to Feel Happier? Give Thanks All Year Round.
Want to Feel Happier? Give Thanks All Year Round.

Acknowledging what we're grateful for makes us feel better.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How Meal-Kit Companies Prepped for Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals This Week
How Meal-Kit Companies Prepped for Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals This Week

One company will ship 15,000 pounds of green beans this Thanksgiving.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
What's on the Menu of This Restaurant's $50,000 Thanksgiving Dinner?
What's on the Menu of This Restaurant's $50,000 Thanksgiving Dinner?

Bust out your solid-gold Pilgrim hat and dig in!
Dan Bova | 2 min read
5 Powerful Ways to Give Thanks to Your People
5 Powerful Ways to Give Thanks to Your People

Showing appreciation to staff is appropriate during the holiday season but can be a great year-round practice.
Stacey Alcorn | 5 min read
A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up
A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up

Here's a snapshot of what to expect Nov. 24.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Thanksgiving is a national holiday that which occurs on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday is celebrated mainly in the United States and Canada, and many retailers and businesses use the holiday in their sales and marketing strategies. Two huge marketing events occur around Thanksgiving: Black Friday -- the Friday after Thanksgiving -- and Cyber Monday -- the Monday after Thanksgiving.
