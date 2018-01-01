Transportation

Elon Musk Walks Full Length of His Boring L.A. Tunnel
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Walks Full Length of His Boring L.A. Tunnel

According to Musk, it's 'disturbingly long,' but things look on track for it to open on Dec. 10. In reality, we're getting 2 miles of tunnel and hopefully a good idea of whether this can really work as an alternative method of transportation.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan

From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan

Dan Griffin | 5 min read
Here Are LinkedIn's Top 10 Startups of 2018
Careers

Here Are LinkedIn's Top 10 Startups of 2018

Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Are Electric Scooters Awesome or Terrible? A Look at the Pros and Cons...
Scooters

Are Electric Scooters Awesome or Terrible? A Look at the Pros and Cons...

Ott Jõgi | 6 min read
Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars
Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Jon Fingas | 2 min read

Elon Musk to Bore Chicago, Iron Man Suits and the World Cup: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk to Bore Chicago, Iron Man Suits and the World Cup: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Elon Musk's Boring Company Will Build a High-Speed Link in Chicago
The Boring Company

Elon Musk's Boring Company Will Build a High-Speed Link in Chicago

The Chicago Express Loop will connect O'Hare Terminals 1-3 with Block 37.
Daniel Cooper | 4 min read
Elon Musk Introduces His Pet Snail 'Gary' at an L.A. Event to Tout His Underground Traffic Tunnel
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Introduces His Pet Snail 'Gary' at an L.A. Event to Tout His Underground Traffic Tunnel

Musk envisions Gary racing against his tunnel-boring machines whose work will enable high-speed traffic beneath L.A.'s notorious 405 Freeway.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Tesla's New Semi Could Change Shipping As We Know It
Tesla

Tesla's New Semi Could Change Shipping As We Know It

Tesla is shaking up logistics world with its semiautonomous truck.
Jake Rheude | 4 min read
Google Co-Founder Larry Page's Air Taxi Takes Flight
Flying cars

Google Co-Founder Larry Page's Air Taxi Takes Flight

It's called Cora, and it takes off like a helicopter before flying like a plane using electric propulsion.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Elon Musk's Boring Company to Prioritize Pedestrians Over Cars
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Boring Company to Prioritize Pedestrians Over Cars

A new concept video focuses on shuttles for people and bikes.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Don't Lose Good Employees to a Bad Commute
Managing Remote Teams

Don't Lose Good Employees to a Bad Commute

With today's technology and employees' expectations for flexibility, it's time for companies to rethink commutes.
Max Crowley | 4 min read
This Grocery Chain Is One of Tesla's First Semi Truck Buyers
Tesla

This Grocery Chain Is One of Tesla's First Semi Truck Buyers

The supermarket giant made a larger purchase than Walmart.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Tesla's Newest Driving Mode Is 'Chill'
Tesla

Tesla's Newest Driving Mode Is 'Chill'

The new mode, introduced in its latest update, is for those who don't like ludicrously fast rides.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
Elon Musk Offers Peek at Traffic-Dodging Tunnel in Los Angeles
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Offers Peek at Traffic-Dodging Tunnel in Los Angeles

The Boring Company is making progress on its underground car network.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
