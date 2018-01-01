Virtual Business

Taxes and Virtual Entrepreneurs: 3 Questions to Ask
Taxes

Depending on where you choose to operate your business or which corporate structure you decide upon, your tax liability can make or break your company.
David and Carrie McKeegan | 5 min read
5 Must-Ask Questions When Recruiting A Virtual Team
Recruiting

Here are our approved 'asks' when interviewing for a virtual position.
David and Carrie McKeegan | 4 min read
The 4 Biggest Myths About Working at a Virtual Company
Virtual Business

Whether you are working from home or managing those who do, separating fact from fiction is critical to personal and corporate success.
David and Carrie McKeegan | 4 min read
4 Ways Your Virtual Business Can Build Customer Confidence and Credibility
Trust

Just because you can't meet face-to-face with your customers, doesn't mean you can't build trust from a distance.
David and Carrie McKeegan | 4 min read
3 Qualities Every Remote Manager Needs (Infographic)
Virtual Business

The skills of a traditional manager are not always easily translated into a distributed work environment.
Chris Byers | 3 min read
Will Virtual Marketplaces Disrupt Your Industry Next?
Online Business

Uber, Airbnb and TaskRabbit are growing in popularity and should continue to rise. Now's the time to look at your business and see if you can follow those companies' paths.
Rob Biederman | 4 min read
How Did 'Bitcoin Jesus' Become a Virtual Currency Millionaire?
Finance

Roger Ver began investing in bitcoins in 2011. Now, his investments are paying off.
Ansuya Harjani | 3 min read
How to Get The Most Out of Employees Who Work From Home
Growth Strategies

More and more companies are spread far and wide with employees working virtually. Here are five ways to make the model work for your business.
Marten Mickos | 4 min read
10 Things to Outsource to a Virtual Assistant
Virtual Assistant

With the growth of virtual assistants, their expertise now runs the gamut -- from making vendor calls to sending out thank you cards to prospective clients. Here's how to make the most of virtual help.
Alina Dizik | 5 min read
3 Low-Cost Tools for Better Virtual Meetings
Technology

Alternatives for traditional meetings that still give you face time with clients and remote employees.
Cynthia Boris
