working parents

More From This Topic

Despite Bias, Women Entrepreneurs Are an Enormous Economic Force
Women Entrepreneurs

Despite Bias, Women Entrepreneurs Are an Enormous Economic Force

A mountain of research shows that women frequently succeed in business despite a host of problems men generally don't have to face.
Yatin Khulbe | 6 min read
It's Never Too Late to Get Your Graduate Degree
Education

It's Never Too Late to Get Your Graduate Degree

ADHD, single fatherhood and running a family business all became part of the story.
Matt Sweetwood | 6 min read
Becoming a Father Improved the Way I Work
Work-Life Balance

Becoming a Father Improved the Way I Work

Parenthood offers many advantages at work.
Mo Harake | 5 min read
How My Parents Groomed Me to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
Parents

How My Parents Groomed Me to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur contributor didn't always enjoy the hands-on way his parents raised him. But, "Looking back, it was the best thing that ever happened to me!"
Neil Patel | 7 min read
How to Make the Ultimate Life Hack Work for You
Partnerships

How to Make the Ultimate Life Hack Work for You

Working with friends can provide a fulfilling career and satisfy your need for a social life beyond the office -- especially if you're a parent.
Mark Peter Davis | 3 min read
Tech Companies Should Pave the Way to Better Parental Leave Policies
parental leave

Tech Companies Should Pave the Way to Better Parental Leave Policies

Fathers and partners want to be more involved in child rearing. Women want to work and advance their careers.
Maja Mikek | 7 min read
San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City to Mandate Paid Parental Leave
San Francisco

San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City to Mandate Paid Parental Leave

The unanimously approved law allows parents to receive their full salary for six weeks, beginning in 2017.
Reuters | 3 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave
parental leave

Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave

The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not provide working moms (or dads) with support during the vital first few months of a newborn's life. It's time for change.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Gives Birth to Twin Girls
Motherhood

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Gives Birth to Twin Girls

The embattled CEO announced her daughters' arrival on Tumblr.
Reuters | 2 min read
Labels Make No Sense. An Example? Consider 'Workaholic Helicopter'
Work Ethic

Labels Make No Sense. An Example? Consider 'Workaholic Helicopter'

Labels box us into perceptions and structured roles often associated with negativity. So, don't use 'em.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.