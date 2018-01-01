working parents
Making Money
18 Low-Cost Ways for Parents to Make Money From Home
Being a stay-at-home parent and making money can work hand in hand.
Women Entrepreneurs
Despite Bias, Women Entrepreneurs Are an Enormous Economic Force
A mountain of research shows that women frequently succeed in business despite a host of problems men generally don't have to face.
Education
It's Never Too Late to Get Your Graduate Degree
ADHD, single fatherhood and running a family business all became part of the story.
Work-Life Balance
Becoming a Father Improved the Way I Work
Parenthood offers many advantages at work.
Parents
How My Parents Groomed Me to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
This Entrepreneur contributor didn't always enjoy the hands-on way his parents raised him. But, "Looking back, it was the best thing that ever happened to me!"
Partnerships
How to Make the Ultimate Life Hack Work for You
Working with friends can provide a fulfilling career and satisfy your need for a social life beyond the office -- especially if you're a parent.
parental leave
Tech Companies Should Pave the Way to Better Parental Leave Policies
Fathers and partners want to be more involved in child rearing. Women want to work and advance their careers.
San Francisco
San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City to Mandate Paid Parental Leave
The unanimously approved law allows parents to receive their full salary for six weeks, beginning in 2017.
parental leave
Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave
The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not provide working moms (or dads) with support during the vital first few months of a newborn's life. It's time for change.
Motherhood
Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Gives Birth to Twin Girls
The embattled CEO announced her daughters' arrival on Tumblr.
Work Ethic
Labels Make No Sense. An Example? Consider 'Workaholic Helicopter'
Labels box us into perceptions and structured roles often associated with negativity. So, don't use 'em.