The Top Food Franchises of 2019

Food dominates the franchise world. Here, we rank the strongest brands in 14 tasty categories.

May 21, 2019 12 min read

This story appears in the June 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Ask someone to name a franchise, and chances are it will be a food-based one. Some of the biggest and best-loved franchise brands center around food, and perhaps that’s no surprise -- after all, everybody eats. And more than that, everybody enjoys eating. Food isn’t just a necessity -- it’s a desire, one that draws in both customers and franchisees.

More than a fifth of the companies that applied for our 2019 Franchise 500 ranking were food-based franchises, offering everything from tried-and-true favorites like burgers and pizza to the latest trends, like poke and acai bowls. You’ll find the top 200 of them on the following pages, ranked within their respective categories. These rankings are based on the scores each company received from our Franchise 500 formula, which evaluates more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Keep in mind that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. With so many food-based franchises to choose from, it’s important to do your own careful research before you buy. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees.

Asian Food

#1 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Startup cost: $135.7K - $527K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/0

#2 Pho Hoa

Startup cost: $226.1K - $436.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/10

#3 Teriyaki Madness

Startup cost: $273.7K - $670.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1

#4 Thai Express

Startup cost: $337.9K - $753.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 301/1

#5 Manchu Wok

Startup cost: $441.1K - $713.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/1

#6 Ginger Sushi Boutique

Startup cost: $265.6K - $387.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0

#7 Pokeworks

Startup cost: $250K - $850.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/11

Baked Goods

#1 Cinnabon

Startup cost: $185.2K - $330.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,512/1

#2 Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

Startup cost: $199.5K - $385.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,934/13

#3 Great American Cookies

Startup cost: $160.5K - $461.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/0

#4 Kolache Factory

Startup cost: $415.2K - $696.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/25

#5 Duck Donuts Franchising Co.

Startup cost: $348.4K - $568K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0

#6 Shipley Do-Nuts

Startup cost: $340.9K - $566.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/13

#7 Wetzel's Pretzels

Startup cost: $164.95K - $405.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/20

#8 Ben's Soft Pretzels

Startup cost: $107.2K - $339.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 68/17

#9 Cinnaholic Franchising

Startup cost: $178K - $308.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1

#10 Great Harvest Franchising Inc.

Startup cost: $144.1K - $630.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/2

#11 Breadsmith

Startup cost: $354.3K - $399.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/2

#12 Pretzelmaker

Startup cost: $205.2K - $327K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/0

#13 Big Apple Bagels/My Favorite Muffin

Startup cost: $284.5K - $394K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0

#14 Woops!

Startup cost: $79.9K - $365.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/7

#15 Philly Pretzel Factory

Startup cost: $133.99K - $351.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/7

#16 Peace, Love & Little Donuts

Startup cost: $121.2K - $235.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/4

#17 Le Macaron French Pastries

Startup cost: $91.8K - $373.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/5

Chicken

#1 KFC US LLC

Startup cost: $1.4M - $2.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20,775/668

#2 Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits

Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 441/325

#3 Chester's

Startup cost: $12.4K - $286.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,192/0

#4 Golden Chick

Startup cost: $237.95K - $488K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/13

#5 Champs Chicken

Startup cost: $9K - $349K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0

#6 Chicken Salad Chick

Startup cost: $483K - $648K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/19

#7 Epic Wings

Startup cost: $462.95K - $1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/18

Coffee

#1 Dunkin'

Startup cost: $228.6K - $1.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,871/0

#2 The Human Bean Drive Thru

Startup cost: $211.6K - $688.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/13

#3 Gloria Jean's Coffees

Startup cost: $173.2K - $473K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 854/0

#4 Scooter's Coffee

Startup cost: $351K - $587K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 192/15

#5 Biggby Coffee

Startup cost: $166.4K - $324.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/0

#6 PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Startup cost: $168.9K - $566K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/0

#7 Aroma Joe's Coffee

Startup cost: $255K - $664K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/1

#8 The Coffee Beanery

Startup cost: $185K - $466.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1

#9 It's A Grind Coffee House

Startup cost: $173.2K - $473K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

#10 Dunn Brothers Coffee

Startup cost: $406.3K - $608.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/4

#11 Drnk coffee + tea and Qwench juice bar

Startup cost: $253.2K - $693.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/0

Frozen Desserts

#1 Culver's

Startup cost: $2M - $4.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 661/6

#2 Baskin-Robbins

Startup cost: $93.6K - $401.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,041/0

#3 Dairy Queen

Startup cost: $1.1M - $1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,862/2

#4 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Startup cost: $577.97K - $1.99M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 287/24

#5 Kona Ice

Startup cost: $124.8K - $147.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,111/23

#6 Ben & Jerry's

Startup cost: $149.2K - $504.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 556/37

#7 Creamistry Franchise Inc.

Startup cost: $224.5K - $576.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/1

#8 Dippin' Dots Franchising LLC

Startup cost: $112.2K - $366.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 219/1

#9 Yogurtland Franchising Inc.

Startup cost: $298.7K - $693.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/12

#10 Popbar

Startup cost: $217K - $458.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1

#11 Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Startup cost: $270.2K - $1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/2

#12 sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt

Startup cost: $221.5K - $439.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 206/76

#13 Carvel

Startup cost: $250.6K - $415.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 373/0

#14 Bahama Buck's

Startup cost: $233.3K - $832.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/4

#15 Cold Stone Creamery

Startup cost: $50.2K - $467.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,233/3

#16 Marble Slab Creamery

Startup cost: $293.1K - $376.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 330/0

#17 Rita's Italian Ice

Startup cost: $172.2K - $430.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 598/0

#18 Mister Softee

Startup cost: $158.5K - $181K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/0

#19 Sub Zero Franchise Inc.

Startup cost: $219.5K - $475.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/3

Full-Service Restaurants

#1 Golden Corral Restaurants

Startup cost: $2.2M - $6.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 448/43

#2 Buffalo Wild Wings

Startup cost: $2M - $3.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 638/638

#3 Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Startup cost: $1M - $2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 706/21

#4 Hooters

Startup cost: $956.5K - $4.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/207

#5 Black Bear Diner

Startup cost: $1.1M - $1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/42

#6 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

Startup cost: $1.4M - $2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/73

#7 The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.

Startup cost: $1.5M - $1.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/3

#8 Brass Tap

Startup cost: $780.7K - $1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/1

#9 Famous Toastery

Startup cost: $600.5K - $1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/8

#10 Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar

Startup cost: $1.3M - $3.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/10

#11 Buffalo Wings & Rings LLC

Startup cost: $1.3M - $2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/3

#12 The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille

Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/12

#13 Rock & Brews Franchising LLC

Startup cost: $1.5M - $4.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/2

#14 Native Grill & Wings Franchising LLC

Startup cost: $998K - $2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2

#15 Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries

Startup cost: $196.1K - $433.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/17

#16 Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub

Startup cost: $806.6K - $1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/16

#17 The Lost Cajun

Startup cost: $212.6K - $661K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/2

#18 Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar

Startup cost: $1.1M - $3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 422/2

#19 Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

Startup cost: $1.3M - $4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/9

#20 Ground Round Grill & Bar

Startup cost: $329K - $2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/0

#21 HuHot Mongolian Grills

Startup cost: $984K - $1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/21

#22 Russo's New York Pizzeria Inc.

Startup cost: $454.4K - $1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/7

#23 Boomarang Diner Franchising LLC

Startup cost: $111.8K - $550.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/23

#24 Cicis

Startup cost: $222.5K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 378/49

#25 Bar Louie

Startup cost: $763.5K - $3.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/112

#26 Twin Peaks Restaurant

Startup cost: $1.4M - $3.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/30

#27 Eggs Up Grill

Startup cost: $421.8K - $611.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0

#28 Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N' Joe

Startup cost: $712K - $3.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/11

#29 East Coast Wings + Grill

Startup cost: $661.4K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/2

#30 Buffalo's Cafe

Startup cost: $407.4K - $1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1

Hamburgers

#1 McDonald's

Startup cost: $1.1M - $2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34,521/2,885

#2 Sonic Drive-In

Startup cost: $865K - $3.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,365/228

#3 Jack in the Box

Startup cost: $1.5M - $3.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,085/157

#4 Carl's Jr Restaurants LLC

Startup cost: $1.6M - $2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,589/52

#5 Hardee's Restaurants LLC

Startup cost: $1.5M - $2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,124/118

#6 Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.

Startup cost: $96.4K - $1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 623/256

#7 BurgerFi

Startup cost: $670.4K - $973.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/18

#8 Wayback Burgers

Startup cost: $209K - $524.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/6

#9 Fatburger North America Inc.

Startup cost: $525.5K - $988K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/0

#10 Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes

Startup cost: $397.8K - $559.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/2

Hot Dogs

#1 Wienerschnitzel

Startup cost: $303.6K - $1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/0

#2 Hot Dog on a Stick

Startup cost: $338.2K - $556K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/45

#3 Dog Haus Int'l.

Startup cost: $366K - $823.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/0

Mexican Food

#1 Taco Bell

Startup cost: $525.1K - $2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,299/606

#2 Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Startup cost: $858.5K - $1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/10

#3 Taco John's Int'l. Inc.

Startup cost: $942K - $1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 383/10

#4 Moe's Southwest Grill

Startup cost: $446K - $997.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 716/5

#5 Del Taco Fresh Mexican Grill

Startup cost: $859.7K - $2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/310

#6 Qdoba Mexican Eats

Startup cost: $936.2K - $2.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 356/385

#7 Chronic Tacos Enterprises Inc.

Startup cost: $296K - $799K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/6

#8 California Tortilla

Startup cost: $378.4K - $697K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/4

#9 Bubbakoo's Burritos

Startup cost: $135.5K - $398K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/10

#10 TacoTime

Startup cost: $144.7K - $814.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/0

#11 Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Startup cost: $239K - $320.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/3

Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants

#1 Captain D's LLC

Startup cost: $781K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/290

#2 Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse

Startup cost: $266.99K - $2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2

#3 Orion Food Systems LLC

Startup cost: $59.5K - $140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,006/0

#4 Fazoli's Franchising Systems LLC

Startup cost: $800.2K - $1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/52

#5 Golden Krust Franchising Inc.

Startup cost: $225.9K - $687K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/6

#6 Zoup! Systems LLC

Startup cost: $355.9K - $648.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/2

#7 Newk's Eatery

Startup cost: $932K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/22

#8 Jazen Tea

Startup cost: $163.3K - $295.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11

#9 Urban Bar-B-Que

Startup cost: $182.7K - $365.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/3

#10 Saladworks

Startup cost: $415.3K - $596.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/4

#11 Cousins Maine Lobster

Startup cost: $145.9K - $768.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/5

#12 SoBol

Startup cost: $182.2K - $385K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/2

#13 D.P. Dough

Startup cost: $142.95K - $463.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/3

#14 Frutta Bowls Franchising LLC

Startup cost: $145.8K - $385.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2

#15 Vitality Bowls

Startup cost: $154.1K - $563.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/5

#16 Grabbagreen

Startup cost: $282.7K - $413.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1

Pizza

#1 Pizza Hut LLC

Startup cost: $327K - $2.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15,325/93

#2 Papa John's Int'l. Inc.

Startup cost: $130.1K - $844.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,569/678

#3 Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza

Startup cost: $454.4K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/6

#4 Marco's Pizza

Startup cost: $289.8K - $762.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 905/0

#5 Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs

Startup cost: $228.3K - $475K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 521/30

#6 Rosati's Pizza

Startup cost: $136.2K - $1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/13

#7 Jet's Pizza

Startup cost: $457.5K - $651K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 351/37

#8 Mountain Mike's Pizza

Startup cost: $207.5K - $593K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 205/0

#9 Donatos

Startup cost: $375.5K - $699.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/57

#10 Pizza Factory Inc.

Startup cost: $372K - $562K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/1

#11 Round Table Pizza

Startup cost: $426.5K - $836.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 306/74

#12 Paisano's Pizza

Startup cost: $347K - $635.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/13

#13 Ledo Pizza

Startup cost: $126.3K - $442K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0

#14 LaRosa's Pizzeria

Startup cost: $729.2K - $1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/11

#15 Happy Joe's

Startup cost: $189K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/10

#16 Fox's Pizza Den

Startup cost: $110.8K - $210.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/0

#17 Cottage Inn Pizza

Startup cost: $200K - $350K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/9

#18 Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza

Startup cost: $279.1K - $518.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,347/122

#19 Romeo's Pizza

Startup cost: $128K - $403K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/1

#20 Figaro's Pizza

Startup cost: $86.5K - $549K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

#21 Gatti's Pizza

Startup cost: $1.6M - $2.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/19

#22 Your Pie

Startup cost: $364.8K - $610K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/2

#23 1000 Degrees Pizza

Startup cost: $218.2K - $764.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1

Retail Food/Food Services

#1 Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Inc.

Startup cost: $423.3K - $790.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 116/2

#2 Edible Arrangements

Startup cost: $189.8K - $348.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,215/4

#3 HoneyBaked Ham

Startup cost: $301.7K - $501.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/201

#4 Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise Inc.

Startup cost: $215.8K - $394.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/6

#5 Watermill Express Franchising

Startup cost: $467.7K - $631.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/972

#6 Totally Nutz

Startup cost: $59.9K - $258.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/11

#7 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Startup cost: $186.5K - $476.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/3

#8 The Spice & Tea Exchange

Startup cost: $200.6K - $356.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1

#9 Doc Popcorn

Startup cost: $46.9K - $353.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/1

#10 Happy & Healthy Products Inc.

Startup cost: $52.8K - $96.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0

#11 Chefs For Seniors

Startup cost: $10.5K - $26.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/3

Sandwiches

#1 Jersey Mike's Subs

Startup cost: $178.5K - $746.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,441/84

#2 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Startup cost: $329.5K - $557.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,737/56

#3 McAlister's Deli

Startup cost: $762K - $2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 400/28

#4 Arby's

Startup cost: $314.6K - $1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,312/1,117

#5 Firehouse Subs

Startup cost: $92.3K - $824.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,118/37

#6 Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Startup cost: $503.95K - $849K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/435

#7 Charleys Philly Steaks

Startup cost: $252.1K - $580.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 539/56

#8 Subway

Startup cost: $150.1K - $328.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,431/0

#9 Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

Startup cost: $203K - $495.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 465/2

#10 Penn Station East Coast Subs

Startup cost: $290.98K - $594.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/1

#11 Schlotzsky's

Startup cost: $503.8K - $787.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/25

#12 Roy Rogers Restaurants

Startup cost: $767.3K - $1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/21

#13 Togo's

Startup cost: $268K - $501.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/6

#14 Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Inc.

Startup cost: $365K - $793.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/10

#15 Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop

Startup cost: $191K - $397.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/5

#16 Deli Delicious

Startup cost: $122.3K - $467.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0

#17 Pita Pit Inc.

Startup cost: $216.4K - $435.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 592/13

#18 Tubby's Sub Shop Inc.

Startup cost: $112.9K - $293.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0

#19 Mr. Goodcents Franchise Systems Inc.

Startup cost: $211.4K - $431.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/2

#20 Groucho's Deli

Startup cost: $99.1K - $401.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1

#21 Cousins Subs

Startup cost: $182.2K - $632K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/18

#22 Great Wraps

Startup cost: $159.5K - $485.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/1

#23 PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc.

Startup cost: $235.5K - $569.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/1

#24 Earl of Sandwich

Startup cost: $336K - $624K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/12

#25 Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

Startup cost: $336K - $678K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/8

#26 Jon Smith Subs

Startup cost: $324K - $632.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/5

#27 Melt Shop

Startup cost: $426.9K - $767.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/8

Smoothies/Juices

#1 Smoothie King

Startup cost: $263.6K - $844.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 944/28

#2 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Startup cost: $222.1K - $569.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 737/1

#3 Nekter Juice Bar Inc.

Startup cost: $211.5K - $462.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/47

#4 Jamba Juice

Startup cost: $238.6K - $504.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 849/51

#5 Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

Startup cost: $239.8K - $344.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

#6 Juice It Up!

Startup cost: $227.4K - $399.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/0

#7 Planet Smoothie

Startup cost: $76.2K - $329.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0

#8 Clean Juice

Startup cost: $254K - $502.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/7