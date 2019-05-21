The Top Food Franchises of 2019
Ask someone to name a franchise, and chances are it will be a food-based one. Some of the biggest and best-loved franchise brands center around food, and perhaps that’s no surprise -- after all, everybody eats. And more than that, everybody enjoys eating. Food isn’t just a necessity -- it’s a desire, one that draws in both customers and franchisees.
More than a fifth of the companies that applied for our 2019 Franchise 500 ranking were food-based franchises, offering everything from tried-and-true favorites like burgers and pizza to the latest trends, like poke and acai bowls. You’ll find the top 200 of them on the following pages, ranked within their respective categories. These rankings are based on the scores each company received from our Franchise 500 formula, which evaluates more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Keep in mind that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. With so many food-based franchises to choose from, it’s important to do your own careful research before you buy. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees.
Asian Food
#1 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Startup cost: $135.7K - $527K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/0
#2 Pho Hoa
Startup cost: $226.1K - $436.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/10
#3 Teriyaki Madness
Startup cost: $273.7K - $670.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1
#4 Thai Express
Startup cost: $337.9K - $753.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 301/1
#5 Manchu Wok
Startup cost: $441.1K - $713.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/1
#6 Ginger Sushi Boutique
Startup cost: $265.6K - $387.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0
#7 Pokeworks
Startup cost: $250K - $850.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/11
Baked Goods
#1 Cinnabon
Startup cost: $185.2K - $330.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,512/1
#2 Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Startup cost: $199.5K - $385.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,934/13
#3 Great American Cookies
Startup cost: $160.5K - $461.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/0
#4 Kolache Factory
Startup cost: $415.2K - $696.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/25
#5 Duck Donuts Franchising Co.
Startup cost: $348.4K - $568K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0
#6 Shipley Do-Nuts
Startup cost: $340.9K - $566.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/13
#7 Wetzel's Pretzels
Startup cost: $164.95K - $405.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/20
#8 Ben's Soft Pretzels
Startup cost: $107.2K - $339.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 68/17
#9 Cinnaholic Franchising
Startup cost: $178K - $308.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1
#10 Great Harvest Franchising Inc.
Startup cost: $144.1K - $630.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/2
#11 Breadsmith
Startup cost: $354.3K - $399.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/2
#12 Pretzelmaker
Startup cost: $205.2K - $327K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/0
#13 Big Apple Bagels/My Favorite Muffin
Startup cost: $284.5K - $394K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0
#14 Woops!
Startup cost: $79.9K - $365.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/7
#15 Philly Pretzel Factory
Startup cost: $133.99K - $351.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/7
#16 Peace, Love & Little Donuts
Startup cost: $121.2K - $235.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/4
#17 Le Macaron French Pastries
Startup cost: $91.8K - $373.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/5
Chicken
#1 KFC US LLC
Startup cost: $1.4M - $2.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20,775/668
#2 Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits
Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 441/325
#3 Chester's
Startup cost: $12.4K - $286.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,192/0
#4 Golden Chick
Startup cost: $237.95K - $488K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/13
#5 Champs Chicken
Startup cost: $9K - $349K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0
#6 Chicken Salad Chick
Startup cost: $483K - $648K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/19
#7 Epic Wings
Startup cost: $462.95K - $1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/18
Coffee
#1 Dunkin'
Startup cost: $228.6K - $1.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,871/0
#2 The Human Bean Drive Thru
Startup cost: $211.6K - $688.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/13
#3 Gloria Jean's Coffees
Startup cost: $173.2K - $473K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 854/0
#4 Scooter's Coffee
Startup cost: $351K - $587K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 192/15
#5 Biggby Coffee
Startup cost: $166.4K - $324.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/0
#6 PJ's Coffee of New Orleans
Startup cost: $168.9K - $566K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/0
#7 Aroma Joe's Coffee
Startup cost: $255K - $664K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/1
#8 The Coffee Beanery
Startup cost: $185K - $466.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1
#9 It's A Grind Coffee House
Startup cost: $173.2K - $473K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0
#10 Dunn Brothers Coffee
Startup cost: $406.3K - $608.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/4
#11 Drnk coffee + tea and Qwench juice bar
Startup cost: $253.2K - $693.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/0
Frozen Desserts
#1 Culver's
Startup cost: $2M - $4.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 661/6
#2 Baskin-Robbins
Startup cost: $93.6K - $401.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,041/0
#3 Dairy Queen
Startup cost: $1.1M - $1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,862/2
#4 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Startup cost: $577.97K - $1.99M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 287/24
#5 Kona Ice
Startup cost: $124.8K - $147.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,111/23
#6 Ben & Jerry's
Startup cost: $149.2K - $504.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 556/37
#7 Creamistry Franchise Inc.
Startup cost: $224.5K - $576.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/1
#8 Dippin' Dots Franchising LLC
Startup cost: $112.2K - $366.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 219/1
#9 Yogurtland Franchising Inc.
Startup cost: $298.7K - $693.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/12
#10 Popbar
Startup cost: $217K - $458.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1
#11 Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Startup cost: $270.2K - $1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/2
#12 sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt
Startup cost: $221.5K - $439.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 206/76
#13 Carvel
Startup cost: $250.6K - $415.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 373/0
#14 Bahama Buck's
Startup cost: $233.3K - $832.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/4
#15 Cold Stone Creamery
Startup cost: $50.2K - $467.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,233/3
#16 Marble Slab Creamery
Startup cost: $293.1K - $376.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 330/0
#17 Rita's Italian Ice
Startup cost: $172.2K - $430.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 598/0
#18 Mister Softee
Startup cost: $158.5K - $181K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/0
#19 Sub Zero Franchise Inc.
Startup cost: $219.5K - $475.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/3
Full-Service Restaurants
#1 Golden Corral Restaurants
Startup cost: $2.2M - $6.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 448/43
#2 Buffalo Wild Wings
Startup cost: $2M - $3.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 638/638
#3 Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant
Startup cost: $1M - $2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 706/21
#4 Hooters
Startup cost: $956.5K - $4.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/207
#5 Black Bear Diner
Startup cost: $1.1M - $1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/42
#6 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
Startup cost: $1.4M - $2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/73
#7 The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.
Startup cost: $1.5M - $1.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/3
#8 Brass Tap
Startup cost: $780.7K - $1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/1
#9 Famous Toastery
Startup cost: $600.5K - $1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/8
#10 Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar
Startup cost: $1.3M - $3.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/10
#11 Buffalo Wings & Rings LLC
Startup cost: $1.3M - $2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/3
#12 The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille
Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/12
#13 Rock & Brews Franchising LLC
Startup cost: $1.5M - $4.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/2
#14 Native Grill & Wings Franchising LLC
Startup cost: $998K - $2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2
#15 Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries
Startup cost: $196.1K - $433.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/17
#16 Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub
Startup cost: $806.6K - $1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/16
#17 The Lost Cajun
Startup cost: $212.6K - $661K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/2
#18 Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar
Startup cost: $1.1M - $3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 422/2
#19 Johnny's Italian Steakhouse
Startup cost: $1.3M - $4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/9
#20 Ground Round Grill & Bar
Startup cost: $329K - $2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/0
#21 HuHot Mongolian Grills
Startup cost: $984K - $1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/21
#22 Russo's New York Pizzeria Inc.
Startup cost: $454.4K - $1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/7
#23 Boomarang Diner Franchising LLC
Startup cost: $111.8K - $550.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/23
#24 Cicis
Startup cost: $222.5K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 378/49
#25 Bar Louie
Startup cost: $763.5K - $3.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/112
#26 Twin Peaks Restaurant
Startup cost: $1.4M - $3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/30
#27 Eggs Up Grill
Startup cost: $421.8K - $611.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0
#28 Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N' Joe
Startup cost: $712K - $3.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/11
#29 East Coast Wings + Grill
Startup cost: $661.4K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/2
#30 Buffalo's Cafe
Startup cost: $407.4K - $1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
Hamburgers
#1 McDonald's
Startup cost: $1.1M - $2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34,521/2,885
#2 Sonic Drive-In
Startup cost: $865K - $3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,365/228
#3 Jack in the Box
Startup cost: $1.5M - $3.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,085/157
#4 Carl's Jr Restaurants LLC
Startup cost: $1.6M - $2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,589/52
#5 Hardee's Restaurants LLC
Startup cost: $1.5M - $2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,124/118
#6 Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.
Startup cost: $96.4K - $1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 623/256
#7 BurgerFi
Startup cost: $670.4K - $973.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/18
#8 Wayback Burgers
Startup cost: $209K - $524.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/6
#9 Fatburger North America Inc.
Startup cost: $525.5K - $988K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/0
#10 Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes
Startup cost: $397.8K - $559.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/2
Hot Dogs
#1 Wienerschnitzel
Startup cost: $303.6K - $1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/0
#2 Hot Dog on a Stick
Startup cost: $338.2K - $556K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/45
#3 Dog Haus Int'l.
Startup cost: $366K - $823.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/0
Mexican Food
#1 Taco Bell
Startup cost: $525.1K - $2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,299/606
#2 Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Startup cost: $858.5K - $1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/10
#3 Taco John's Int'l. Inc.
Startup cost: $942K - $1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 383/10
#4 Moe's Southwest Grill
Startup cost: $446K - $997.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 716/5
#5 Del Taco Fresh Mexican Grill
Startup cost: $859.7K - $2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/310
#6 Qdoba Mexican Eats
Startup cost: $936.2K - $2.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 356/385
#7 Chronic Tacos Enterprises Inc.
Startup cost: $296K - $799K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/6
#8 California Tortilla
Startup cost: $378.4K - $697K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/4
#9 Bubbakoo's Burritos
Startup cost: $135.5K - $398K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/10
#10 TacoTime
Startup cost: $144.7K - $814.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/0
#11 Quesada Burritos & Tacos
Startup cost: $239K - $320.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/3
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
#1 Captain D's LLC
Startup cost: $781K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/290
#2 Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse
Startup cost: $266.99K - $2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2
#3 Orion Food Systems LLC
Startup cost: $59.5K - $140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,006/0
#4 Fazoli's Franchising Systems LLC
Startup cost: $800.2K - $1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/52
#5 Golden Krust Franchising Inc.
Startup cost: $225.9K - $687K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/6
#6 Zoup! Systems LLC
Startup cost: $355.9K - $648.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/2
#7 Newk's Eatery
Startup cost: $932K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/22
#8 Jazen Tea
Startup cost: $163.3K - $295.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11
#9 Urban Bar-B-Que
Startup cost: $182.7K - $365.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/3
#10 Saladworks
Startup cost: $415.3K - $596.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/4
#11 Cousins Maine Lobster
Startup cost: $145.9K - $768.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/5
#12 SoBol
Startup cost: $182.2K - $385K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/2
#13 D.P. Dough
Startup cost: $142.95K - $463.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/3
#14 Frutta Bowls Franchising LLC
Startup cost: $145.8K - $385.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2
#15 Vitality Bowls
Startup cost: $154.1K - $563.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/5
#16 Grabbagreen
Startup cost: $282.7K - $413.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1
Pizza
#1 Pizza Hut LLC
Startup cost: $327K - $2.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15,325/93
#2 Papa John's Int'l. Inc.
Startup cost: $130.1K - $844.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,569/678
#3 Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
Startup cost: $454.4K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/6
#4 Marco's Pizza
Startup cost: $289.8K - $762.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 905/0
#5 Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs
Startup cost: $228.3K - $475K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 521/30
#6 Rosati's Pizza
Startup cost: $136.2K - $1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/13
#7 Jet's Pizza
Startup cost: $457.5K - $651K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 351/37
#8 Mountain Mike's Pizza
Startup cost: $207.5K - $593K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 205/0
#9 Donatos
Startup cost: $375.5K - $699.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/57
#10 Pizza Factory Inc.
Startup cost: $372K - $562K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/1
#11 Round Table Pizza
Startup cost: $426.5K - $836.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 306/74
#12 Paisano's Pizza
Startup cost: $347K - $635.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/13
#13 Ledo Pizza
Startup cost: $126.3K - $442K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0
#14 LaRosa's Pizzeria
Startup cost: $729.2K - $1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/11
#15 Happy Joe's
Startup cost: $189K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/10
#16 Fox's Pizza Den
Startup cost: $110.8K - $210.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/0
#17 Cottage Inn Pizza
Startup cost: $200K - $350K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/9
#18 Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza
Startup cost: $279.1K - $518.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,347/122
#19 Romeo's Pizza
Startup cost: $128K - $403K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/1
#20 Figaro's Pizza
Startup cost: $86.5K - $549K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0
#21 Gatti's Pizza
Startup cost: $1.6M - $2.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/19
#22 Your Pie
Startup cost: $364.8K - $610K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/2
#23 1000 Degrees Pizza
Startup cost: $218.2K - $764.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1
Retail Food/Food Services
#1 Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Inc.
Startup cost: $423.3K - $790.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 116/2
#2 Edible Arrangements
Startup cost: $189.8K - $348.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,215/4
#3 HoneyBaked Ham
Startup cost: $301.7K - $501.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/201
#4 Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise Inc.
Startup cost: $215.8K - $394.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/6
#5 Watermill Express Franchising
Startup cost: $467.7K - $631.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/972
#6 Totally Nutz
Startup cost: $59.9K - $258.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/11
#7 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Startup cost: $186.5K - $476.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/3
#8 The Spice & Tea Exchange
Startup cost: $200.6K - $356.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1
#9 Doc Popcorn
Startup cost: $46.9K - $353.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/1
#10 Happy & Healthy Products Inc.
Startup cost: $52.8K - $96.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0
#11 Chefs For Seniors
Startup cost: $10.5K - $26.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/3
Sandwiches
#1 Jersey Mike's Subs
Startup cost: $178.5K - $746.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,441/84
#2 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
Startup cost: $329.5K - $557.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,737/56
#3 McAlister's Deli
Startup cost: $762K - $2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 400/28
#4 Arby's
Startup cost: $314.6K - $1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,312/1,117
#5 Firehouse Subs
Startup cost: $92.3K - $824.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,118/37
#6 Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Startup cost: $503.95K - $849K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/435
#7 Charleys Philly Steaks
Startup cost: $252.1K - $580.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 539/56
#8 Subway
Startup cost: $150.1K - $328.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,431/0
#9 Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Startup cost: $203K - $495.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 465/2
#10 Penn Station East Coast Subs
Startup cost: $290.98K - $594.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/1
#11 Schlotzsky's
Startup cost: $503.8K - $787.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/25
#12 Roy Rogers Restaurants
Startup cost: $767.3K - $1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/21
#13 Togo's
Startup cost: $268K - $501.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/6
#14 Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Inc.
Startup cost: $365K - $793.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/10
#15 Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop
Startup cost: $191K - $397.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/5
#16 Deli Delicious
Startup cost: $122.3K - $467.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0
#17 Pita Pit Inc.
Startup cost: $216.4K - $435.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 592/13
#18 Tubby's Sub Shop Inc.
Startup cost: $112.9K - $293.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0
#19 Mr. Goodcents Franchise Systems Inc.
Startup cost: $211.4K - $431.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/2
#20 Groucho's Deli
Startup cost: $99.1K - $401.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1
#21 Cousins Subs
Startup cost: $182.2K - $632K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/18
#22 Great Wraps
Startup cost: $159.5K - $485.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/1
#23 PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc.
Startup cost: $235.5K - $569.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/1
#24 Earl of Sandwich
Startup cost: $336K - $624K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/12
#25 Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
Startup cost: $336K - $678K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/8
#26 Jon Smith Subs
Startup cost: $324K - $632.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/5
#27 Melt Shop
Startup cost: $426.9K - $767.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/8
Smoothies/Juices
#1 Smoothie King
Startup cost: $263.6K - $844.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 944/28
#2 Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Startup cost: $222.1K - $569.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 737/1
#3 Nekter Juice Bar Inc.
Startup cost: $211.5K - $462.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/47
#4 Jamba Juice
Startup cost: $238.6K - $504.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 849/51
#5 Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies
Startup cost: $239.8K - $344.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
#6 Juice It Up!
Startup cost: $227.4K - $399.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/0
#7 Planet Smoothie
Startup cost: $76.2K - $329.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0
#8 Clean Juice
Startup cost: $254K - $502.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/7