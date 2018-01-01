3D Printers
News and Trends
Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App
Plus, a Twitch founder raises $65 million for legal startup Atrium and HP introduces a 3D printer for metal.
3D Printers
A San Francisco Startup 3-D Printed a Whole House in 24 Hours
It's no mansion, but it looks perfect for people who prefer tiny homes.
Toys; Games
3 Reasons Entrepreneurs and Startups Are Bringing Toys Back to Life
A growing movement called toys-to-life is the likely vehicle for bridging the toy-gaming divide.
Mark Zuckerberg
Watch Mark Zuckerberg 3-D-Print a Mini Version of His Dog
No ordinary toys for Beast.
Technology
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Problem Solving With 3-D Printing
This technology is helping entrepreneurs accomplish their goals.
3D Printers
Daimler Trucks To Use 3D Printing in Spare Parts Production
Daimler, the world's largest truck manufacturer, will use three-dimensional printing to produce spare parts, the latest example of how digital technologies are radically reshaping automotive manufacturing and its supply chain.
3D Printers
How 3-D Printing Will Turn Customers Into Competitors
3-D printing will change the relationship between manufacturers and customers. As customer habits change, businesses must adapt.
Technology
This 3-D Printed Dress Snaps Together to Form Lady Gaga-Like Attire
With a couture-like price tag, don't expect to see it on store racks anytime soon.
Technology
The U.S. Army Is Testing 3-D Printed Drone Technology
Not yet in use, the new technology was presented earlier this year.
Sustainability
Check Out This Super Cool Sustainable 3-D Printed House and Car Combo
A look at the future of green architecture.
Sharing Economy
The Sharing Economy Isn't a Niche. It's the Future of Market Capitalism.
How will future markets function when technology drives the marginal cost of goods and services nearly to zero?