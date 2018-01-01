Actors

Project Grow

The One Quality That Has Fueled Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Success

The action superstar gave some insight into his approach to business.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Digest

What Motivated Jennifer Garner to Become an Entrepreneur in the Food Space

The actress and Save the Children ambassador is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
The Digest

Kristen Bell Teams Up With Actors to Create a Snack Bar Brand That Feeds Starving Children

The name of the company lays out the founders' mission: This Bar Saves Lives.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
Entertainment

The Top 10 Current Highest Paid Hollywood Actors and Actresses

From Mark Wahlberg to The Rock, these celebs got the biggest paychecks last year.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
Firing

Kermit the Frog's Voice Actor Publishes a Heartbreaking Letter After Being Fired

This isn't the typical response from an employee who was let go.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba on Asserting Herself, Naysayers and Being Prepared

The Honest Company co-founder shares lessons she's learned, including ones she says she wants to pass along to her kids.
Stephen J. Bronner | 13 min read
Branding

Here's What It's Like to Be in Business With Bill Murray

The founders of theCHIVE give a behind-the-sleeves look at the launch of William Murray Golf.
Dan Bova | 7 min read
Challenges

CES 2017: 'Parks and Recreation' Actor Nick Offerman on His Toughest Business Challenge

Besides playing Dick McDonald in the upcoming Ray Kroc biopic, the actor also runs a woodshop.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Is So Rich He Got Morgan Freeman to Voice His Virtual Home Assistant

The Facebook co-founder shows off his new AI, Jarvis.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Starting a Business

The Important Entrepreneurship Lesson From Jessica Alba and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Both women had careers as actors, but they were inspired to start businesses based on personal needs.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
