Actors
Success Strategies
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Reveal Top Tips for Career Success (Video)
They sing! They act! They cook! Watch as this incredible Hollywood power couple explains how to follow your passions and stay sane in the process.
Project Grow
The One Quality That Has Fueled Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Success
The action superstar gave some insight into his approach to business.
The Digest
What Motivated Jennifer Garner to Become an Entrepreneur in the Food Space
The actress and Save the Children ambassador is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company.
The Digest
Kristen Bell Teams Up With Actors to Create a Snack Bar Brand That Feeds Starving Children
The name of the company lays out the founders' mission: This Bar Saves Lives.
Entertainment
The Top 10 Current Highest Paid Hollywood Actors and Actresses
From Mark Wahlberg to The Rock, these celebs got the biggest paychecks last year.
Firing
Kermit the Frog's Voice Actor Publishes a Heartbreaking Letter After Being Fired
This isn't the typical response from an employee who was let go.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba on Asserting Herself, Naysayers and Being Prepared
The Honest Company co-founder shares lessons she's learned, including ones she says she wants to pass along to her kids.
Branding
Here's What It's Like to Be in Business With Bill Murray
The founders of theCHIVE give a behind-the-sleeves look at the launch of William Murray Golf.
Challenges
CES 2017: 'Parks and Recreation' Actor Nick Offerman on His Toughest Business Challenge
Besides playing Dick McDonald in the upcoming Ray Kroc biopic, the actor also runs a woodshop.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Is So Rich He Got Morgan Freeman to Voice His Virtual Home Assistant
The Facebook co-founder shows off his new AI, Jarvis.
Starting a Business
The Important Entrepreneurship Lesson From Jessica Alba and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Both women had careers as actors, but they were inspired to start businesses based on personal needs.