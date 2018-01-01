Ashton Kutcher

Meet the New Shark Tank Sharks: Ashton Kutcher, Chris Sacca
Shark Tank

Meet the New Shark Tank Sharks: Ashton Kutcher, Chris Sacca

Silicon Valley angel investors become TV sharks.
Erin Griffith | 3 min read
This New App Wants to Optimize Your Schedule by Running It Through an Algorithm
Ready for Anything

This New App Wants to Optimize Your Schedule by Running It Through an Algorithm

Timeful, a mobile app, applies big data, machine learning and behavioral science to optimize your time and boost your productivity.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Branding With the Stars: Celebrity Tactics for Business Owners
Branding

Branding With the Stars: Celebrity Tactics for Business Owners

Fame brings dedicated fan bases. Here are the elements you need to build up your persona.
Leigh Held | 4 min read
BitPay Raises Record $30 Million in Series A Funding, Biggest in Bitcoin Industry Yet
Bitcoin

BitPay Raises Record $30 Million in Series A Funding, Biggest in Bitcoin Industry Yet

The Atlanta Bitcoin payments pioneer closes a record-breaking funding round from billionaire Richard Branson, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, PayPal's Peter Thiel, Index Ventures and other all-star investors.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Ashton Kutcher: What Matters Is Entrepreneurial 'Grit'
Panels

Ashton Kutcher: What Matters Is Entrepreneurial 'Grit'

Big-name Silicon Valley investors and leaders participated in panel discussion on entrepreneurship -- as well as a 'Shark Tank' of sorts -- at Colgate University this weekend.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?
Marketing

Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?

Brands have paraded A-listers out front as spokespeople for ages, but in recent years they've been joining as investors. Here, we examine when it works and what entrepreneurs should keep in mind as they team up with celebs.
Kristin Luna | 5 min read
Ashton Kutcher's Latest Role: Lenovo Product Engineer
Technology

Ashton Kutcher's Latest Role: Lenovo Product Engineer

The highest-paid actor on television has signed on to develop and market Lenovo's Yoga line of tablets.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter
Marketing

The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

Following these investors can give you insight into the types of startups they find most interesting and the markets that are ripe for disruption.
Megan Rose Dickey
5 Startups to Watch
Starting a Business

5 Startups to Watch

From Ashton Kutcher investing in Dwolla to Instagram's record-setting acquisition, 2012 is shaping up to be the year of the startup. Here are five to watch.
Antonio Neves | 4 min read
From Business Idea to Successful Startup in Three Months
Entrepreneurs

From Business Idea to Successful Startup in Three Months

How Zaarly quickly brought its concept to market, complete with celebrity investment and lots of buzz.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
