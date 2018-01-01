Basketball

Chris Paul's Tips on Sleep, Exercise and Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk
Tips

Chris Paul's Tips on Sleep, Exercise and Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk

An NBA superstar gives readers some easy-to-follow advice on health and business.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
The Surprising Place Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs and Execs Network
Silicon Valley

The Surprising Place Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs and Execs Network

Twice a week, a group of men get up early to sweat and talk business.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
5 Leadership Lessons on the Court, for Business off the Court
College Basketball

5 Leadership Lessons on the Court, for Business off the Court

What does March Madness have to teach you and your business? Look no further than the UConn Huskies women's basketball team.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
7 Leadership Lessons You Can Learn From the Game of Basketball
Success Strategies

7 Leadership Lessons You Can Learn From the Game of Basketball

Winning on the court, like winning in business, requires the sum of your team proving more powerful than any individual player.
Andre Bourque | 5 min read
Leadership Lessons We Can All Learn From Pat Summitt
Radicals & Visionaries

Leadership Lessons We Can All Learn From Pat Summitt

The Lady Vol's legendary women's basketball coach was a phenomenal leader and human being in more ways than one.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
How LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers Changed the Name of the Game to Win
Radicals & Visionaries

How LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers Changed the Name of the Game to Win

The team and its star player reshaped the process, blocked out the naysayers and immersed themselves in something much bigger than themselves to become champions.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
How This Small-Town Michigan Athletic Director Is Making Some Big-City Noise for His Teams
Sports

How This Small-Town Michigan Athletic Director Is Making Some Big-City Noise for His Teams

Here's how the AD of the Kent City Eagles is getting his athletes on a larger social-media map.
Ryan Vaughn | 6 min read
Nextiva Used a Little Ingenuity -- and Dennis Rodman -- for a Marketing Slam Dunk
Marketing Strategies

Nextiva Used a Little Ingenuity -- and Dennis Rodman -- for a Marketing Slam Dunk

Here's how the cloud-based business communications company routinely out-markets major competitors for a fraction of the budget.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Whether You're For Villanova or North Carolina, Learn How Your Team Can Have Its Own 'One Shining Moment'
Team-Building

Whether You're For Villanova or North Carolina, Learn How Your Team Can Have Its Own 'One Shining Moment'

Unless you're the '76 Hoosiers, your team will encounter losses or setbacks. It's the champions who are able to re-calibrate after a defeat, learn from it and use it to push them forward.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
Brain Break: How to Find and Play the Basketball Game Hidden in Facebook Messenger
Facebook

Brain Break: How to Find and Play the Basketball Game Hidden in Facebook Messenger

TGIF, ballers. This sporty brain-drain's a slam dunk when it comes to wasting time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Basketball is a team sport that uses a basketball, players and a court with two hoops -- one at each end. Two teams play against one another, and each side consists of five players. The objective is to get the ball in the other team’s basket. Many American professional teams belong to the National Basketball Association, the most recognized league of professional basketball players in the world.
